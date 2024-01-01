Articles by Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska
Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.
- lifestyle
9 Ways to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Snow
Sometimes, your pup has to be exposed to the elements—and you have to keep them warm when they are. Here’s how.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.
- nutrition
How to Turn Your Jack-o’-Lantern into Dog-Friendly Pumpkin Puree
This simple recipe can serve as the base for dog treats,
- lifestyle
5 Ways to Have a Halloween Your Dog Will Fondly Remember
A.k.a. a night that won’t turn into a spooky-scary time at the emergency vet.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Your Dog’s Nutrition
From kibble to homemade food, this guide will help you learn the fundamentals of dog nutrition.
- lifestyle
Summer Is Heating Up. Here’s How to Keep Your Dog From Doing the Same
Pro tips to keep your pup safe, happy, and exercised during the warmer months.
- health
How to Give Relief to Your Dog With a Chronic Condition
What are the best ways to manage a dog’s pain?
- lifestyle
How to Be an Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Reducing your paw print can seem daunting. Consider these simple tips.
- nutrition
How to Get Your Dog the Vitamins and Minerals They Need
Your pup needs their greens, too.
- nutrition
Big Fish: The Best Omega-3 Supplements for Dogs (And Why They Need Them)
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more.
- nutrition
What’s Actually On (and In) a Bag of Pet Food?
Want your pet to eat healthily? Dig in and learn how to read their food label.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin?
Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhea and constipation.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Almonds (and Other Nuts)?
This healthy snack for humans isn't so healthy for your pup. Here's why it's best to avoid them.
- nutrition
You — Yes, You — Can Make Your Dog Homemade Chicken and Vegetables
Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal.
- lifestyle
From Goldendoodles to Puggles — the Truth About “Designer Dogs”
Do your research. Know the facts.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Eggs?
Get that protein, bro.
- lifestyle
Create a Neighborhood Dog Park and Win Over All the Local Pups
The hottest club in your neighborhood is...the dog park.
- nutrition
What’s in a Cup?
A dog food measurement by any other name would be confusing.
- nutrition
Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth
It isn’t just a healthy cocktail for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Kale?
Yep — this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts.
- health
This Oil Is the Secret to Glossy Dog Hair
Camelina oil can help give your pup a shiny coat, reduce shedding, and treat hot spots.
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Peanut Butter for Your Dog
It’s National Peanut Butter Day! Celebrate by whipping up some baked PB & Banana treats for your pup.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Carrots?
Yep — this crunchy, sweet vegetable is a great addition to your dog’s diet.
- behavior
15 Amazing Facts About Dogs You Might Not Know
Boost your dog smarts with these cool facts.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Apples?
Yep — this fiber-filled fruit is a healthy treat for your dog.
- health
FDA Warns on Pet Exposure to Topical Pain Meds
Pet parents beware of the dangers in your medicine cabinet.
- nutrition
3 Reasons to Cook Your Own Dog Food
DIYing meals is great for your pup’s health and your wallet.
- health
Is Seresto’s Flea and Tick Collar Dangerous for Dogs?
The popular preventative has been linked to nearly 1,700 pet deaths. Here's what you need to know.
- lifestyle
How to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years
A new way to convert dog years to human years.
- lifestyle
Good News for People With Service Dogs
You can now train your own service pet — no “certification” required.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Make Your Pup Some Sourdough Discard Dog Treats
Too much sourdough starter? No problem! Expand your baking routine to include treats for the pups.
- health
Senior Wellness Checks for Dogs
Tips to help your oldster live long and prosper.
- lifestyle
‘Stray’ Review: A Documentary Masterpiece Capturing Istanbul’s Street Dogs
Documentary filmmaker Elizabeth Lo’s first full-length feature is a masterpiece.
- behavior
Should Shelter Dogs Be Subjected to Behavioral Tests?
Research shows these tests are unreliable.
- shopping
Foxtails are Foiled in Dogs with Clever Outfox Field Guard
This unique head gear is designed to help protect dogs’ eyes, ears, and noses from foxtail penetration.
- lifestyle
Tips on Dog-Safe Gardening
Garden organically, for the sake of both the planet and your dogs.
- behavior
Origins of the Dog Family Tree
Researchers map the evolution of dog breeds.
- behavior
How Do Dogs Know That You Are Coming Home?
Your dog’s keen sense of smell isn’t the only clue.
- behavior
Your Dog is Smarter Than You Think
Dogs have the ability to understand much more complex things than you give them credit for.
- nutrition
Homemade Chicken Jerky Dog Treats
The benefits of making chicken treats for your pup at home.
- shopping
Let’s Talk Eco-Friendly Flooring Options for Pets
Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet.
- nutrition
How Many Calories To Feed Your Dog — And A Dog Calorie Counter
How many calories does a dog need?
- behavior
Is Your Dog Ready for the Solar Eclipse?
Here’s how to watch the eclipse with your pup safely.
- behavior
Alexandra Horowitz, The Canine Mindseeker
What do dogs know and how do they know it?
- lifestyle
What Makes A Great Dog Person?
Good dogs deserve good dog people. Here’s how to be one.
