Articles by Casey Gueren
Casey Gueren
Casey Gueren is a writer, editor, and content strategist. You can find her work at SELF, BuzzFeed, Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, and others.
- lifestyle
9 Unexpected To-Dos for New Pet Parents
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there.
Sound advice from seasoned dog and cat parents who have been there.
- lifestyle
5 Ways to Celebrate Your Dog’s Gotcha Day
No party animal can resist pupcakes and scavenger hunts.
No party animal can resist pupcakes and scavenger hunts.
- shopping
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.
- lifestyle
The Case Against Basic Dog Names
Inspo for picking one that pops.
Inspo for picking one that pops.