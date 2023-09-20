The 6 Best Cat Window Perches of 2023 · The Wildest

The 6 Best Cat Window Perches of 2023

Plus, a cat behaviorist explains why cats love windows (and perches) in the first place.


by Elizabeth Geier
Updated September 20, 2023
Cat sitting on a perch bathed in light from a window
anuwat / Adobe Stock
“Cats are natural heat-seekers,” cat behaviorist Pam Johnson-Bennet tells The Wildest. “A perch at a sunny window is appealing to just about any cat. Plus, it offers the added benefit of visual enrichment in the form of watching birds, squirrels, and other wildlife activity.”

Indeed, a window offers your cat a view of the world that’s, let’s be honest, a lot more interesting than whatever you’re doing inside. Think of a window perch as a recliner and your cat is preparing to veg out for a whole season of The Bear. “Cats also love to be up high,” Johnson-Bennet explains. “Since cats are both predator and prey, the ability to access elevated areas gives them more visual warning time to see approaching danger, as well as the ability to see more of their environment in case potential prey appears.”

If your windows don’t have window sills, a window perch is a worthy investment. A few factors to keep in mind: “Does your cat like to curl up on the towels in your closet?” Johnson-Bennet asks. “Then a cozy, padded perch would be the way to go for that cat.” Also consider your cat’s size and weight — you don’t want them hanging off the edge of a too-small perch. And multi-cat households may need multiple perches to prevent sibling rivalries over the prime viewing spot. “What’s important is safety, sturdiness, and comfort.”

PEFUNY Cat Window Perch
$40
$20

This simple design is made with stainless steel cables and flannel pads. The suction cups can support up to 40 pounds.

$20 at Amazon
Square Cat Habitat Fremont Modern Cat Window Perch
$85

This modern perch puts window sills to shame. It’s crafted from eco-friendly materials, supports up to 50 pounds, has hidden hardware, and features a scratching pad. It comes in eight colorways to match your decor (or your cat).

$85 at Square Cat Habitat
Mau Pets Houdini Felt Wall Perch
$69

Another minimalist option, this design would look chic beside a window where light hits the wall. The white metal frame blends right in, while the felt hammock can be vacuumed or replaced when it’s seen too many hairballs.

$69 at Mau
Tuft+Paw Vista Perch
$199

Talk about the lap of luxury. If not for the faux-fur lining, you wouldn’t think this sleek floating shelf was designed with cats in mind. Which is precisely the point.

$199 at Tuft+Paw
Cat Solarium Sunroom
$405

While you continue to save up to build a three-seasons room, here’s a prefab sunroom for your cat. The penthouse of perches, this customizable, open-air design offers a panoramic view and comes with a mesh screen and cat door. It’s also sun and water-resistant.

$405 at Cat Solarium
Martha Stewart Living DIY Cat Window Perch
$50

It’s no secret that Martha Stewart is obsessed with her cats — she famously bathes them weekly. If you’re handy, the domestic guru will walk you through how to DIY a window perch. Why go through the trouble when there are clearly perches for purchase above? Besides being the budget-friendly choice, you can adjust the measurements to perfectly fit your window frame — and your cat.

$50 at Various Vendors

Elizabeth Geier

Elisabeth Geier is a writer, teacher, and animal advocate with extensive pet handling experience and a soft spot for bully breeds and big orange tabbies.

