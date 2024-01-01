Celebrity Groomer & Owner of Jess Rona Grooming

Katy Perry once said opens in a new tab , “Jess Rona is to dogs as Vidal Sassoon is to the bob cut!” The groomer to the stars, Haute Dog (HBO Max) judge, actress, and author has amassed a cult following for her LA celebrity clientele and slow-mo music videos of dog blowouts. She combined three of her favorite pastimes — photography, grooming, and comedy — into a book, Groomed opens in a new tab . When she’s not giving blow outs to Katy Perry’s poodle opens in a new tab , Rona directs shorts, commercials, and music videos. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, actor Eric Edelstein, and their two rescue pups Chupie and Meemu.

What inspired you to work with animals?

It was the least 9-5 seeming job I could find. I honestly kinda fell into it but I feel like it was all meant to be!

What is Jess Rona Grooming’s mission/philosophy?

JRG’s ultimate mission is to spread joy and make every dog comfortable and happy. My Instagram stories pull back the curtain and show the world that grooming is an art form, and it can be a fun, calm, elevated experience for the dog.

What keeps you motivated to help pets (and their parents)?

Over the past 20 years, I’ve realized that there is so much that people don’t know about how to take care of their dogs: how to check their teeth, how to brush their hair, or basic trimming. There are so many health issues that can be prevented just by learning regular maintenance. That’s the reason why I created my new Pet Parent Course.

What is your best piece of advice to pet parents?

Have calm energy when you greet your dog, and plan for monthly grooming no matter what breed you have!

What’s the wildest part of your job?

Watching other groomers use my techniques to change the entire industry is wild!