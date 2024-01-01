Vitamins & Supplements · The Wildest

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Black dog sitting beneath a table being fed a Wild One GUT supplement

Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.

Woman giving her white cat a vitamin.
cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

a dog waiting to eat Maev food

Katie Spies tells The Wildest how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

Happy golden retriever dog on a walk with owner in woodsy yellow and orange fall setting with leaves on the dirt trail.

DIY ways to help your pup cope with the pain.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

A grey cat looking at a dish of fish

The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.

Pomeranian stands in front of a yellow bowl of homemade probiotic yogurt

Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman holding frisbee and running on beach with Jack Russell Terrier.

You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say.

Bundle x Joy food bag and supplements

Bundle x Joy is all about bringing cheer to pet parenthood — and your dog’s balanced diet.

a fluffy cat eating food from a bowl

Why you should only be packing on the calories in certain situations.

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.

Dog biting into a bunch of carrots

Your pup needs their greens, too.

Dog Sitting In A Field

From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch.

