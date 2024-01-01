Treats · The Wildest

nutrition

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert reccos on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.

Young blonde woman with a Jack Russell puppy during spring in the city.

The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

A man holding out a dog biscuit to a Dalmatian on a kitchen floor.

Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.

invasive species dog treats

The pet food industry wants to rebalance ecosystems one green crab treat and nutria snack at a time. Here are some options to shop from.

A white and brown Jack Russel Terrier dog standing on a white wooden chair behind two stacked pumpkins on the chair with him

Jack-o’-lantern not required.

pumpkin treats on colorful backdrop

Bocce’s Bakery’s seasonal treats are here so your dog can make fall their whole personality, too.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
Puppy eating a bowl of blueberries

From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.

Couple eating pancakes with honey and golden retriever looking at them.

They shouldn’t exactly have their paw constantly in the honey jar, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases.

A cat eating a plate of fish on a dining room table.

All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.

Christian Siriano with a small yellow dog

The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.

Beagle dog asks for cucumber in the kitchen.

That cuke crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action.

White kitten with tongue out next to slices of watermelon

Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of “safe” foods for cats.

