Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
Treats
Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert reccos on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
The most mouth-watering treats for training your pup.
Nutrition Calculator
If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.Get calculatingopens in a new tab
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
The pet food industry wants to rebalance ecosystems one green crab treat and nutria snack at a time. Here are some options to shop from.
Jack-o’-lantern not required.
Bocce’s Bakery’s seasonal treats are here so your dog can make fall their whole personality, too.
Growth Charts
So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.Start Chartingopens in a new tab
10 Superfoods to Share With Your Dog
From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl.
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw constantly in the honey jar, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases.
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.
Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?
That cuke crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action.
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of “safe” foods for cats.