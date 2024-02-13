Can My Pet Eat...? · The Wildest

Can My Pet Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Dog licking mouth looking at a pile of bbq ribs on the table.

It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.

Woman feeding her corgi dog green beans.

Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.

Orange cat looking at peanuts on table.

They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.

Woman offering broccoli to her black cat.

They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...

Cat sniffing French fries on dinner table.

They just want a little bite...

Cute Maltese dog waiting for sharing food with woman.

It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.

Cat eating cucumber.

We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.

Man and woman eating pancakes with blackberries while dog begs.

The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.

Having breakfast and peanut butter with dog at home.

Peanuts are a great occasional protein-packed snack, but pay attention to this guidance.

Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.

A woman feeds her dog with a piece of fries during lunch.

We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?

Woman feeding her cat buttered toast for breakfast.

 Butter isn’t toxic to your cat—but despite what they tell you, they really shouldn’t eat it.

Dog sniffing grocery bag with asparagus.

Asparagus is a healthy snack for pups, but keep these tips in mind.

Man with small white dog looking at small bowl of cashews on a table.

They’re not toxic, but you don’t wanna overdo it.

Detail Of Cat Licking Yogurt From Jar On Balcony.

A small amount is fine—but keep a close eye on the ingredients list.

