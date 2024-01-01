The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
Food & Food Toppers
Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?
And when can they have it?
Nutrition Calculator
If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.Get calculatingopens in a new tab
Can Cats Eat Sweet Potatoes?
Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat.
Can Dogs Eat Persimmons?
There are some caveats to be aware of.
Can Dogs Eat Celery?
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
Can Cats Eat Shrimp?
They definitely want to...
Can Dogs Eat Mashed Potatoes?
It might be comfort food for you, but not for your pup.
Growth Charts
So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.Start Chartingopens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Corn?
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen. Here’s why.
This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.
Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
Can Cats Eat Marshmallows?
These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).