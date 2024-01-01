Food & Food Toppers · The Wildest

nutrition

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Canine Companions and @eukanuba are renewing our partnership, continuing our legacy that we’ve been building together for more than 30 years.

The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals. 

Woman feeds her beagle puppy some kibble.

Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.

Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.

And when can they have it?

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
A beautiful fat white cat sniffs a wicker basket of sweet potatoes.

Yep—but the plainer, the better. Here’s why.

Women in the kitchen baking mushroom pizza with her dog.

Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat.

Woman in the kitchen with her dog.

There are some caveats to be aware of.

Photo of a young woman who's trying to cook dinner in her kitchen while her dog is jumping over and trying to get her attention.

Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.

Cat is interested of fresh cooked shrimp.

They definitely want to...

Woman eating mashed potatoes and petting her small white dog.

It might be comfort food for you, but not for your pup.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
Dog with head of corn in his mouth.

A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.

Young woman preparing meal with dog in kitchen.

Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen. Here’s why.

Portrait of a Labrador dog eating from a pink bowl.

This was a voluntary recall by the company itself.

a black dog eats from a white bowl

Feeding your dog healthy whole foods is easier than ever.

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.

Woman Sitting On Couch Petting Cat, drinking hot cocoa with marshmallows.

These puffy delights are non-toxic to our puffy delights (aka cats) but that doesn’t mean they should have s’more (get it?).

