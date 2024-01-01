Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.

Being constantly starving is in their genes.

They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

nutrition Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

nutrition Does Your Cat Need a High-Protein Diet Like Some Bro at the Gym? While they might not be working on their “ gains, ” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.

health Everything You Need to Know to Care For Your Senior Dog Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.

nutrition How Long Can Your Always-Hungry Cat Wait For Dinner? Sometimes, they actually do need to eat.

nutrition How Many Treats Is Too Many For Your Cat? Despite what your cat thinks, jerky treats all day, every day, is not the answer.