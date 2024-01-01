Emergencies & First Aid · The Wildest

Skip to main content

health

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

dog cuddling their pet parent on the couch

It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.

Man and dogs at sunset in nature.

It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

A dog with its eyes closed and mouth open sitting on a hardwood floor.

Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.

grey and white cat with tongue sticking out

Here’s when you should worry.

bandaging dog's bleeding paw

Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.

shy dog frightened in the arms of the owner. this brown mixed-breed hound puppy has a sweet gaze. the female owner has a wool sweater

A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame.

Veterinarian examining a dog

Certain symptoms could mean your dog is battling a potentially fatal condition called hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE). Here’s everything you need to know.

Get your fix of The Wildest

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A fluffy cat sitting outside in the snow.

Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.

Veterinary Ambulance of So Cal, run by Albert Sanchez.

Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.

A woman in a bright yellow-orange sweater holding a striped kitten in one hand and a credit card in the other while using her laptop in front of her

When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.

Woman taking temperature of her brown dog.

Don’t be scared. Follow these steps.

Wooden table of autumn fruits and grapes, with a woman and a cute dog seated at it.

The answer is no, no, no, and here’s why.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsgroomingholistic vet careroutine caresafetyskin issues & allergies