conditions & treatments

Oof, that is bad.
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
Why Does My Cat Drool?
Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?
Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.
And what you should expect after they receive it.
Or is this something you only think is happening?
Let’s try to, erm, firm up the details.
The Oscar winner says his cat was prescribed life-saving steroids and is now “like Arnold Schwarzenegger.” Could that be true?
Well, for one thing, you should know about “garbage gut.”
Can Dogs Get Fevers?
What to do to help them cool down and feel better.
Can Dogs Sweat?
Yes, but thankfully nothing like you do after a CrossFit workout.
Vets advise keeping your pup away from raw fish caught in rivers and lakes.