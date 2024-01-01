Routine Care · The Wildest

Skip to main content

health

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

puppy scratching fleas, get rid of fleas on dogs

How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Young woman showing gray kitten.

What to expect from birth to 16 months.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman playing with her puppy.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.

Mother dog and her puppy.

Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.

Ginger cat mom and kitten resting.

The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.

Woman giving pill to Beagle Dog.

Always, always, always talk to your vet first.

Woman playing with her beagle dog inside.

A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
dog sneezing outside in grass

Other than to completely freak you out.

Smiling woman wiping ears of dog

Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.

A young woman walks with her dog in a winter park.

You’ve got good ol’ climate change to thank for this answer.

Cute black cat with short fur grimacing as her anonymous owner is brushing her teeth with a toothbrush to maintain good dental health.

You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite.

Puppy with one ear up an done ear down.

There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you might think.

Curious cat sniffing on toothpaste on toothbrush held by pet owner.

It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidgroomingholistic vet caresafetyskin issues & allergies