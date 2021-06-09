The Ultimate Dog Dad Gift Guide | Father's Day Gifts for Dog Dads · The Wildest

The Ultimate Dog Dad Gift Guide

The coolest gear for Father’s Day, from high-tech gadgets to high-fashion accessories.

by Charles Manning
June 9, 2021
small tan dog laying on carpet with man
Anastasiya Tsiasemnikava / Shutterstock
Dog dads are dads too! Get them something special this Father’s Day— June 20th — that they’ll be proud to show off almost as much as their pup. We rounded up the best gifts, from high-tech gadgets to high-fashion accessories, that dog dads and their sidekicks will look cool sporting well beyond the holiday.

Pendleton Crater Lake National Park Dog Bed
Pendleton Crater Lake National Park Dog Bed
$119

Perfect for the outdoorsy dog (and dog dad), this bed is covered in a classic Pendleton print named after one of America’s great national parks and, unlike most dog beds, it actually looks good. Like, really good. Rustic-cabin-in-the-woods good. And if this particular print or park isn’t your jam, Pendleton has tons of other great options to fit whatever color scheme your dog dad is going for. 

$119 at Chewy
Whistle GO Explore Tracker
$130

Think of this as a smartphone for your dog. With GPS tracking and health monitoring, you’ll always know where your dog is and what they’ve been up to. This includes excessive scratching, licking, drinking, sleep pacing, and any other changes in behavior that you might want to bring up with your vet. *

$130 at Whistle
Do You Look Like Your Dog Matching Game
Do You Look Like Your Dog Matching Game
$7

Even if he doesn’t look like his dog, it’s still a fun game for a dinner party or night in. Also, he totally looks like his dog. 

$7 at Amazon
Moncler Genius Poldo Dog Couture Puffer Jacket
Moncler Genius Poldo Dog Couture Puffer Jacket
$595

Because your dog is fancy and cold and wants to match his daddy, who is also fancy and cold. I mean, not cold right now, because summer is just starting. But winter, as they say, is coming. And the family that Monclers together stays together.

$595 at Moncler
Kikkerland Dog Butts Animal Magnets
Kikkerland Dog Butts Animal Magnets
$20

So cute. So stupid. So perfect for some dude’s refrigerator. 

$20 at Kikkerland
4-in-1 Dog Car Seat Cover
OKMEE 4-in-1 Dog Car Seat Cover
$36

Because he loves his dog, but he also loves his car. Scratchproof and non-slip, this backseat dog hammock is great for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Not to mention, resale values!

$36 at Amazon
Chuckit! Sport Ball Launcher
Chuckit! Sport Ball Launcher
$10

Any trainer will tell you that a tired dog is a happy dog. This ball launcher is a great way to get them the exercise they need, allowing a dog dad to throw the ball way farther than they ever could with their arm alone. The best part? They never even have to touch the slobbered, mud-caked thing. 

$10 at Amazon
Furbo Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
$177

The world is opening up again, and for many dogs that means more time home alone. This treat-tossing, full HD wifi pet camera will help keep track of a dog no matter where dad is. It also comes with two-way audio, so he can tell them what a good dog they are from afar.

$177 at Amazon
Custom Oil Painting From huund
Huund Custom Oil Painting
$1000

Brooklyn-based portrait artist Hannah Stahl has an MFA from the New York Academy of Art and can turn a photo of a beloved dog (or cat or human) into a work of art worthy of hanging above the fireplace. Pricing depends on size, composition, and framing, so you’ll need to work that out with Hannah directly, but her work is impeccable and something to be cherished well beyond Father’s Day.

Artwork: Hannah Stahl / Huund Portraits

$1000 at Huund Portraits

* Whistle is a Kinship brand. We think their products are pretty cool, but we don’t play favorites. So, when a product has family ties, we’ll be real with you.

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

