Articles by Laura Hartle
Laura Hartle
Laura is a writer, podcast producer, and gummy bear enthusiast. Her prior work in the pup realm includes creating and producing BarkPost’s viral video series, Dog’s Best Day, and helping dogs and cats get adopted as the senior producer of Animal Planet’s Give a Dog a Home Live. She shares her New York apartment with her dogs, June and Mabel.
- lifestyle
6 Science-Backed Ways Being a Pet Parent Improves Your Health
They say laughter is the best medicine, but so is a pet (especially one who makes you laugh).
- shopping
21 Toys in Colors Your Dog Can Actually See
Shop this list for dog accessories in hues of blue and yellow.
