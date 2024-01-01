behind the brand
- shopping
DOGS Makes Bowls For Pups—Mostly
Founder Dylan Green on his one-man operation, in-demand dog bowls, and giving back.
- nutrition
How a Former MIT Engineer Became a Human-Grade Dog Food Mastermind
Katie Spies tells The Wildest how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
- shopping
Mau Designs Fierce Furniture For Cats Who Are Wild at Heart
Sustainable home decor for “tree cats,” “bush cats” and every little lion in between.
- shopping
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
- shopping
LUNGE Creates Luxe Accessories For Truly Stylish Pets
So your dog can be ready to strut their stuff in honor of New York Fashion Week.
- shopping
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
- shopping
Kingboy Makes Dog Beds That Only Royalty Deserves
Royalty, aka all dogs.
- nutrition
Migos Dog Keeps Things Fresh For You and Your Pup
The Malibu-based brand offers fresh food, supplements, and recipes for the discerning doggie diner.
- shopping
Found My Animal Goes Off-Leash
Founder Bethany Obrecht on her brand’s signature item and finding the intersection between companionship and advocacy.
- shopping
Floof Takes a Gentle Approach to Your Itchy Dog’s Skincare
Mark your pups’ self-care calendars: The company’s eco-friendly, allergy-friendly products are launching July 17.
- shopping
How This CBD Brand Is Changing the Trauma Treatment Game For Pets
The founder of Heel on why full-spectrum CBD products can change your bestie’s entire life.
- shopping
Scandi Brand PAIKKA Wants To Give Your Dog a Capsule Wardrobe
The vet-favorite brand sells staple pet clothes and other products that are as fashionable as they are functional.
- lifestyle
Just Fred Is Just the Best
The Brooklyn-based, vegan pet accessory brand is advocating for senior dogs and looking damn good doing it.
- shopping
Want to Up Your Dog’s Style Game? Sir Dogwood Has You Covered
The online boutique’s founder on the importance of supporting BIPOC-led pet brands.
- nutrition
Dog Child Is the Ultimate Cheat Sheet to Home Cooking For Your Dog
Founder Nicole Marchand has made home cooking easier with upcycled ingredients.
- shopping
Cloud7’s Product Testers Are Three Lucky Pups
Former fashion designer Petra Jungebluth on making eco-friendly, exquisite coats and cozy beds for her dogs — and yours.
- shopping
The Best Dressed Dogs Are Wearing Little Beast
Founder Jisu Kim on designing sweaters you’ll wanna steal from your dog.
- shopping
P.L.A.Y.’s “Chief Pug Officer” Is Changing the Eco-Friendly Pet Product Game
Oh, and his dad, founder Will Chen, is a bit of an innovator, too.
- shopping
Daisy By Shelby Is as Full of Character as Its Namesake
Shelby Eastman’s pup accessory line is anything but dull.
- nutrition
Bobby Flay’s New Boss Is a Furry Orange Cat With a Discerning Palate
Inspired — and helmed — by his own Maine Coon, chef Bobby Flay’s Made by Nacho is a pet food brand that puts felines first.
- shopping
Scandi Design Meets German Engineering — For Pets!
MiaCara is the minimalist pet brand hygge design dreams are made of.
- shopping
MINNA’s Striped Beds Are the Prettiest Place for Pets to Snooze
Founder Sara Berks on the origins of her textile-forward brand’s ethical mission and artisan craftsmanship.
- nutrition
Chi Dog Is Dishing Up Chinese Food-Therapy For Your Dog’s Bowl
A (literal) spoonful of medicine.
- shopping
Is Pagerie the World’s Most Luxurious Dog Brand?
Hermès seems to think so.
- shopping
Wolf Republic Says Take a Hike
The LA-based brand’s founders quit their day jobs to design adventure gear inspired by their rescue pup.
- nutrition
As Much as We Reject Them, Routines Are Good for Us — and Our Dogs
Supplement brand Reggie’s founder on why routines set the stage for your dog’s glow-up.
- shopping
Like Most Good Things, The Painter’s Wife Started With a Rescue Dog
Rosana Agrelo and Josep Pintor’s dog, Pepa, is an essential partner behind the playful brand.
- shopping
LoveThyBeast Is the “Friendliest Dog at the Dog Park”
Founder Tiziana Agnello on LoveThyBeast’s chic origins, joyful philosophy, and upcoming Kate-Spade-esque bag release.
- shopping
Terrified of Your Dog’s Impossible-to-Assemble Crate?
Diggs has the answer.
- shopping
The Inspiration Behind Lay Lo Dog Beds Is — No Surprise — a Very Special Senior Dog
Who doesn’t love a terrazzo print these days?
- shopping
Beam Me Up, Kitty
Your cat will be the cutest space explorer in MyZoo’s spaceship bed.
- shopping
Kin+Kind’s Pet Care Philosophy is Squeaky Clean
Co-founder Thomas Ling on his passion project-turned-side hustle-turned career.
- nutrition
How a Skittish Pandemic Puppy Inspired a Superfood Treat Brand
Botanical Bones founder Rachel Meyer believes food is medicine. Here, we chat about everything from sourcing adaptogens to sustainable packaging.
- health
Are You Overwashing Your Dog?
Probably, according to Dr. Lisa, a celebrity vet who just launched a line of eco-conscious dog grooming products.
- shopping
“Velvet Hippos” Need Their Beauty Sleep
Co-founder Shalina Chen on how her Pit Bull-inspired beds don’t sacrifice style for comfort.
- shopping
Modernbeast is a New Brand of Nonprofit
Co-founder Hope Reiners on designing sustainable pet products and donating 100% of the profits to animal rescues.
- shopping
Why Peter Som Alum Rita Li Started Designing Dog Clothes
The fashion designer on her high-fashion inspirations, pivoting from ready-to-wear to dogwear, and running a brick-and-mortar boutique in the Bay Area.
- nutrition
Petaluma Is Getting Dogs to Eat Their Veggies
The brand’s plant-based, protein-packed dog food and treats are sure to satisfy your pup’s appetite and your sustainability concerns.
- shopping
Boo Oh: An Industrial Designer’s Creative Take on Pet Products
Jay Sae Jung Oh’s bespoke furniture has been featured in Architectural Digest, but her Frenchie, Boo, inspired her elevated pet brand.
- shopping
The Foggy Dog Takes a Sunny Approach to Sustainability
Founder Rose Shattuck on her thoughtfully designed pet essentials and accessories — made locally and sustainably.
- shopping
Millennials Are Wild About Maxbone
Founder Parisa Fowles-Pazdro on creating modern pet gear from sustainable jackets to superfood treats, collaborating with buzz-worthy designers like Christian Cowan, and what’s next (cats?!).
- shopping
West Paw Is Leading the Pack in Pet Sustainability
Founder Spencer Williams shares his top tips for pet parents looking to lighten their impact.
- shopping
House Dogge Makes Sustainability Feel Effortlessly Cool
Former Nike Design Director Angela Medlin on applying her streetwear savvy to eco-conscious pet products.
- shopping
Niaski is Where Art Fandom Meets Cat Obsession
From Salvador Catli to Frida Catlo to Clawed Monet, illustrator Nia Gould creates whimsical products for pets and their people.
- shopping
Every Imaginative Product Fable Makes Has a Story
The brand’s founders design elevated pet essentials, from a sustainable-wood crate to a game-changing toy to a hands-free leash.
- lifestyle
Giuliana Leila Raggiani and Yoko Luna Are a Match Made in Turtleneck Heaven
The Giu Giu designer on her Brussels Griffon’s favorite ’60s-inspired knitwear, Fashion Week duties, and habit of sitting on strange men’s feet.
- shopping
Ware of the Dog Isn’t Trying to Be Cute
Designer Jackie Rosenthal on how to dress your dog when you still miss Phoebe Philo’s Celine.
- nutrition
Dandy Takes Your Dog’s Wellness Personally
Wellness devotee Danielle Sobel on creating customizable supplements, making life easier for pet parents, and supporting local rescues.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Dog + Bone
A company set out to prove that not all collars are created equal.
- shopping
Merci Collective’s Crystal-Infused Products Are Calming Anxious Pets
Whether or not you believe in crystal healing, Chani Ronez’s chic, customizable, and sustainable products are designed to help treat everything from separation anxiety to joint pain to GI issues.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Tuft+Paw
Chic, sculptural cat furniture inspired by cat behavior and tested at cat cafés.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Roverlund
Vogue alum Jamies Knowles has elevated the pet carrier to a fashion-forward accessory.
- nutrition
Behind the Brand: Cat Person
The burgeoning start-up is creating cat food and furniture for modern pet parents.
- shopping
Behind the Brand: Wild One
Co-founder Minali Chatani on well-designed dog gear, supporting local rescues, and the secret to snapping the perfect pic.