Articles by Dr. Amy Fox, DVM
Dr. Amy Fox, DVM
Amy Fox, DVM is a small animal veterinarian in New York City. A lifelong animal lover, Dr. Fox studied biology in college and then worked as a veterinary nurse before pursuing veterinary school at Cornell University. She has worked in many different settings including shelter medicine, emergency medicine, general practice, and animal cruelty and forensics. She is especially interested in nutrition, preventative medicine and care for senior pets. Dr. Fox also enjoys writing about veterinary medicine and teaching. In her free time she loves to cook, garden, and go for long runs.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Broccoli?
They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...
They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Potatoes?
They just want a little bite...
They just want a little bite...
- nutrition
When Can a Puppy Eat Solid Food?
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
Yes, a question that also applies to human babies.
- nutrition
Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?
And when can they have it?
And when can they have it?
- health
Salmonella in Dogs: Can Dogs Get Salmonella?
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
- health
Can Dogs Get Concussions?
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
- health
When Can a Puppy Leave Their Mom?
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Cucumbers?
We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.
We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Blackberries?
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.
- health
Allergies in Dogs: Can Dogs Be Allergic to Cats?
Don’t blame the cat...
Don’t blame the cat...
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?
Peanuts are a great occasional protein-packed snack, but pay attention to this guidance.
Peanuts are a great occasional protein-packed snack, but pay attention to this guidance.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Mushrooms?
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat.
Your dog is a fun-gi, but be careful which shrooms they eat.
- health
How Much Benadryl Can I Give My Dog?
Always, always, always talk to your vet first.
Always, always, always talk to your vet first.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Chocolate?
No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.
No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Drink So Much Water?
Save some for later, my dude!
Save some for later, my dude!
- health
Are Lilies Toxic to Cats?
This holiday weekend, keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty.
This holiday weekend, keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty.
- behavior
Why Does My Dog Eat Cat Poop?
Yes, we have to talk about it.
Yes, we have to talk about it.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Persimmons?
There are some caveats to be aware of.
There are some caveats to be aware of.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Potatoes?
We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?
We know they are your adorable little potato, but can they snack on one?
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Celery?
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
Sure, they can have a bite—if they want one.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Cashews?
They’re not toxic, but you don’t wanna overdo it.
They’re not toxic, but you don’t wanna overdo it.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Yogurt?
A small amount is fine—but keep a close eye on the ingredients list.
A small amount is fine—but keep a close eye on the ingredients list.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Cherries?
Find out if the yummy fruit is safe to share.
Find out if the yummy fruit is safe to share.
- health
Why Is My Dog Panting?
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Shrimp?
They definitely want to...
They definitely want to...
- behavior
Can Cats Cry? How to Decipher Cat Crying
They aren’t exactly going to weep over a rom-com marathon with you, but here are the reasons your kitty could shed a tear.
They aren’t exactly going to weep over a rom-com marathon with you, but here are the reasons your kitty could shed a tear.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Mashed Potatoes?
It might be comfort food for you, but not for your pup.
It might be comfort food for you, but not for your pup.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Corn?
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
A few kernels are fine—but keep it off the cob.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Onions?
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen. Here’s why.
Add them to the list of no-nos in the kitchen. Here’s why.
- health
How to Tell If Your Cat Has Depression
Or are they just being a cat? Here are some signs to look for.
Or are they just being a cat? Here are some signs to look for.
- health
Hot Spots on Cats: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Hot spots are so not hot—your cat agrees.
Hot spots are so not hot—your cat agrees.
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Eat Poop?
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes.
What to do when your dog has questionable tastes.
- shopping
The Best Cat Toothpaste
You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.
You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.
- health
Home Remedies for Hot Spots
Your dog’s most annoying problem of the week—solved.
Your dog’s most annoying problem of the week—solved.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Cheese?
We know they want to — but how much is safe?
We know they want to — but how much is safe?
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
What Human Foods Can Cats Eat?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
- health
Does My Cat Need Joint Supplements?
Your cat might just need a little boost to be back to their active self.
Your cat might just need a little boost to be back to their active self.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Popcorn?
Your pup wants in on movie night.
Your pup wants in on movie night.
- health
Can I Give My Dog Pepto Bismol?
The commercial jingle might be catchy, but this drug is not for your dog. Here’s why.
The commercial jingle might be catchy, but this drug is not for your dog. Here’s why.
- health
Are Poinsettias Toxic For My Dog?
Everything you need to know about the notorious plant.
Everything you need to know about the notorious plant.
- health
Vet Advice and Home Remedies For Dog Scooting
A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”
A vet on what to do when “anal sacs go bad.”
- nutrition
Thanksgiving and Christmas Foods That Are Toxic To Pets
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
Here’s how to celebrate safely with your pet as you gather with friends and family.
- health
Pica in Cats: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
There may be a reason your cat can’t stop putting your hair ties in their mouth.
There may be a reason your cat can’t stop putting your hair ties in their mouth.
- health
Can You Treat Lick Granulomas in Dogs at Home?
Thankfully, there are several ways you can help your pup feel better.
Thankfully, there are several ways you can help your pup feel better.
- health
Pica in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Pica
Why—oh, why—is your dog eating everything they shouldn’t?
Why—oh, why—is your dog eating everything they shouldn’t?
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Tomatoes?
A little tomato’s safe — with some important caveats.
A little tomato’s safe — with some important caveats.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Raw Chicken?
Careful — cooked chicken is way safer for your kitty.
Careful — cooked chicken is way safer for your kitty.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Tuna?
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard.
It’s a classic kitty snack, but don’t go overboard.
- health
How to Treat Dog Skin Diseases at Home
And how you might safely give your pup immediate relief.
And how you might safely give your pup immediate relief.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Grapes?
This is one you’ll want to bookmark.
This is one you’ll want to bookmark.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Catnip?
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic “yes,” but...not so fast.
They’re definitely pulling for the answer to be an emphatic “yes,” but...not so fast.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Carrots?
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie.
Learn whether your little Bugs Bunny can crunch on the veggie.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Popcorn?
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know.
They want to enjoy movie night, too, you know.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Rice?
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food.
A warm bowl of rice is your cat’s version of comfort food.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can My Dog Eat Honey? Learn If Honey Is Beneficial or Harmful For Dogs
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw constantly in the honey jar, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases.
They shouldn’t exactly have their paw constantly in the honey jar, but the sweet stuff can be beneficial in some cases.
- health
Are Hydrangeas Toxic to My Dog?
You can live your best New England cottage life. Just keep your dog away from this plant.
You can live your best New England cottage life. Just keep your dog away from this plant.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Cucumbers?
That cuke crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action.
That cuke crunch is irresistible. Learn if your dog can get in on that action.
- health
Are Peace Lilies Toxic to Dogs?
Keep your pup far away from the toxic plant.
Keep your pup far away from the toxic plant.
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Freeze-Dried Cat Food
This diet could be just right for your cat. But keep these things in mind before you make the switch.
This diet could be just right for your cat. But keep these things in mind before you make the switch.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Avocado?
Hold the avo toast, please.
Hold the avo toast, please.
- lifestyle
What Are the Dog Days of Summer?
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.