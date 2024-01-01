How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
Dog Health
Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
routine care
Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
Wildly Popular
conditions & treatments
The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!
grooming
Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
Wash away all that grime and end their incessant scratching with a few drops.
safety
Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
holistic vet care
Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.
The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
New research finds the hemp derivative can help your dog with car and separation anxiety.
Tips for treating achy joints — from medications to massages.
Emergencies & First Aid
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
dental health
Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
Spa days can happen at home.
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it.