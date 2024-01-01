Routine Care · The Wildest

Skip to main content

health

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

puppy scratching fleas, get rid of fleas on dogs

How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.

Woman playing with her puppy.

Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.

Mother dog and her puppy.

Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman giving pill to Beagle Dog.

Always, always, always talk to your vet first.

Woman playing with her beagle dog inside.

A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.

dog sneezing outside in grass

Other than to completely freak you out.

Smiling woman wiping ears of dog

Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.

A young woman walks with her dog in a winter park.

You’ve got good ol’ climate change to thank for this answer.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
Puppy with one ear up an done ear down.

There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you might think.

Cozy at home with tabby cat, woman with her pet on sofa at home in evening.

Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.

Dog plays at Dogwood Play Park.

Because the cold weather shouldn’t stop your dog from living their best life.

Hands of an unrecognizable woman are petting small Dachshund dog in the park.

Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality.

Older dog in Loyal drug trial to extend the lives of dogs.

LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer. 

Two companionable dogs, a Jack Russell Terrier and a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, share a cozy couch.

A study finds small and large dogs have their own unique set of health concerns.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidgroomingholistic vet caresafetyskin issues & allergies