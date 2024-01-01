routine care

How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
Of course, you’re their parent, too. But they need their biological mom for as long as possible.
Always, always, always talk to your vet first.
A good old game of tug of war could help prevent doggie dementia.
Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.
Why Do Dogs Sneeze?
Other than to completely freak you out.
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
You’ve got good ol’ climate change to thank for this answer.
15 Amazing Facts About Dog Ears
There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you might think.
Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.
Because the cold weather shouldn’t stop your dog from living their best life.
Scientists are seeing some trends when it comes to pup mortality.
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
A study finds small and large dogs have their own unique set of health concerns.