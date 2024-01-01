Conditions & Treatments · The Wildest

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Dog walking her owner down by the river.

Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.

Man feeding his small black dog.

What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.

Two puppies playing together outside.

Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.

dog cuddling their pet parent on the couch

It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.

Calf looking up at a cat on a farm.

Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.

Man holding small brown puppy.

And what you should expect after they receive it.

Woman sleeping with her large brown dog in bed.

Or is this something you only think is happening?

A beautiful european girl is sitting on the porch with a fluffy shepherd's dog.

Well, for one thing, you should know about “garbage gut.”

Woman petting her old Golden Retriever dog.

What to do to help them cool down and feel better.

Dog and woman soaking up the spring sun.

Yes, but thankfully nothing like you do after a CrossFit workout.

Man fishing with his dog on a lake.

Vets advise keeping your pup away from raw fish caught in rivers and lakes.

Man and dogs at sunset in nature.

It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.

A shot of a young woman hugging lovely her little dog while lying down on the sofa in her living room.

You hate to see them like this. Here’s how to (safely) help.

Small Beagle dog scratching his leg with mouth.

Well, there’s some bad news and some good news with this one.

