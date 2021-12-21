Safety · The Wildest

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

Woman and her brown dog on a boat in the sun.

It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.

Woman looking at her dog's eyes.

Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.

A pampered dog sitting beside its owner in the city park.

Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event. 

Calf looking up at a cat on a farm.

Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.

A Sago Palm in a white pot against a grey brick background

It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.

Woman in a coat soothing a rescued German Shepherd dog in a field outside

Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.

Man fishing with his dog on a lake.

Vets advise keeping your pup away from raw fish caught in rivers and lakes.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.

Woman giving pill to Beagle Dog.

Always, always, always talk to your vet first.

A dog with its eyes closed and mouth open sitting on a hardwood floor.

Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

Woman looking out window with small white dog.

Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.

Dog sitting on a couch in a living room with plants

Thriving plants are spring’s whole thing—but these offenders can be perilous to pets.

Dog staring at chocolate cake on counter.

No isn’t a strong enough answer here. Learn why.

Dog lying on grass with a child standing next to them holding an easter basket filled with eggs.

Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do.

