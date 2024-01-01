Articles by Elizabeth Geier
Elizabeth Geier
Elisabeth Geier is a writer, teacher, and animal advocate with extensive pet handling experience and a soft spot for bully breeds and big orange tabbies.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- shopping
The 6 Best Cat Window Perches of 2023
Plus, a cat behaviorist explains why cats love windows (and perches) in the first place.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Does My Cat Sleep on Me?
Not into cuddling? Too bad — they’re spending the night.
- shopping
The Best Catnip Toys and Treats That’ll Have Your Cat Riding High
Let the purring, drooling, and chasing invisible butterflies commence.
- shopping
8 Cat Hammocks for Hanging Loose
National Hammock Day is in full swing. Your cat is celebrating properly: by sleeping through the holiday.
- behavior
Cat Hissing: Fair Warning or Fighting Words?
Your cat’s hissy fit could mean Don’t test me or Let’s do this. We wouldn’t call their bluff.
