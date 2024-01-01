Articles by Daniela Lopez
Daniela Lopez
Daniela Lopez is a digital media specialist and long-time contributor to The Bark.
- health
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
Heed all those cautionary tales about Q-tips.
- lifestyle
The 10 Best Non-Toxic House Plants for Dogs
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
Brb, running out to buy air plants and succulents.
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.
- nutrition
Recipe for Seeded Dog Biscuits
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds and sweet apples.
- health
Why Is Your Dog Obsessed With Licking Their Paws?
Their toes might smell like Fritos, but there’s no way they taste that good.
Their toes might smell like Fritos, but there’s no way they taste that good.
- lifestyle
8 Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations in the Southeast
Find the perfect weekend getaway for you and your pup.
Find the perfect weekend getaway for you and your pup.
- nutrition
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
- nutrition
9 of the Best Food Trucks For Dogs in the US
From Tails Wagon in Charleston to Denver’s Bone Apétreat, there’s no shortage of pet-friendly options — or relevant puns.
From Tails Wagon in Charleston to Denver’s Bone Apétreat, there’s no shortage of pet-friendly options — or relevant puns.
- nutrition
How to Cook a Wholesome Meatloaf For Your Dog
This dog-friendly recipe is so not your mom’s meatloaf — which is a good thing.
This dog-friendly recipe is so not your mom’s meatloaf — which is a good thing.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Peanut Butter Is the Best Snack. Can Your Dog Have It?
Elvis famously loved peanut butter. So, can your “Hound dog” lap it up, too?
Elvis famously loved peanut butter. So, can your “Hound dog” lap it up, too?
- nutrition
How to Make Homemade Dog Kibble
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Bread?
The short answer: yes — in moderation. It’s better to go easy on this carb-heavy treat.
The short answer: yes — in moderation. It’s better to go easy on this carb-heavy treat.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can My Dog Eat Bananas?
Yep — bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup.
Yep — bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup.
- behavior
Listen Up! Your Puppy Is Trying to Talk to You
How to make sense of all those grunts and whines.
How to make sense of all those grunts and whines.
- health
6 Reasons Your Dog Is Vomiting
And how to help them feel better fast.
And how to help them feel better fast.
- health
Here’s How You Can Prevent Dangerous Bloat in Your Dog
Bloat is one of the leading causes of death in deep-chested dogs. This elective surgery can lower the risk.
Bloat is one of the leading causes of death in deep-chested dogs. This elective surgery can lower the risk.
- lifestyle
Hikes & Hops: 8 Great Dog-Friendly Spots in the Midwest
A hike and a craft beer? Done.
A hike and a craft beer? Done.
- behavior
Pet Stroller Training 101
Older dogs can still enjoy the benefits of a long walk — even without using their legs.
Older dogs can still enjoy the benefits of a long walk — even without using their legs.
- health
Does Your Dog Have Happy Tail Syndrome?
If your pup's exuberant tail wagging has led to injury, they could have this condition.
If your pup's exuberant tail wagging has led to injury, they could have this condition.
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog on a Bike Ride
How to take your dog for a spin — safely.
How to take your dog for a spin — safely.
- health
6 Surprising Signs of Arthritis in Cats
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviorist Dr. Margaret Gruen.
They’re not what you’d think, according to veterinary behaviorist Dr. Margaret Gruen.
- health
5 Holistic Treatments for Epilepsy in Dogs
Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise.
Watching your pet suffer a seizure can make you feel helpless. We asked three veterinarians to weigh in on natural remedies that show promise.
- lifestyle
13 Reasons to Sleep with Your Dog
It’s science (and adorable).
It’s science (and adorable).
- behavior
What Dogs See When They Watch TV
Is Animal Planet really their favorite channel?
Is Animal Planet really their favorite channel?
- behavior
Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?
Your pup is literally vegging out — when it’s NBD and when to worry.
Your pup is literally vegging out — when it’s NBD and when to worry.
- health
Why Does My Dog Stink? Tips for Smelly Pups
Help! Why does my dog smell so bad?
Help! Why does my dog smell so bad?
- health
7 Tips for a Dog Washing Station
Make bath day easier with a DIY dog washing station.
Make bath day easier with a DIY dog washing station.
- lifestyle
How to Dog-Proof Your Home
Our room-to-room guide to get your house in dog-safe shape.
Our room-to-room guide to get your house in dog-safe shape.
- behavior
Train Your Dog to Spin With This Guide
Go beyond basic obedience and teach your dog this easy-to-learn trick.
Go beyond basic obedience and teach your dog this easy-to-learn trick.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Pineapple?
Pineapple is a healthy, sweet treat for dogs — as long as you feed it to your pup in moderation.
Pineapple is a healthy, sweet treat for dogs — as long as you feed it to your pup in moderation.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Can Dogs Eat Blueberries?
Yep — blueberries are a fiber and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup.
Yep — blueberries are a fiber and antioxidant-packed snack for your pup.
- lifestyle
3 Fun Indoor Games to Play With Your Dog
Rainy day? These activities will keep your dog (and you!) from going stir crazy.
Rainy day? These activities will keep your dog (and you!) from going stir crazy.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Dogs Have Papaya?
Who knew papayas could be such a sweet treat for pups?
Who knew papayas could be such a sweet treat for pups?
- lifestyle
How Do I Find a Reliable Dog Walker?
Tips on hiring a trusted dog walker for your dog.
Tips on hiring a trusted dog walker for your dog.
- lifestyle
How to Adopt a Dog from Another Country
Four simple steps to follow after falling in love abroad.
Four simple steps to follow after falling in love abroad.
- lifestyle
Glamping With Dogs in California
Rustic + Luxe + Dogs? Yep — it’s time to go camping with your pup in style.
Rustic + Luxe + Dogs? Yep — it’s time to go camping with your pup in style.
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Travel Tips for the Southwest
Southwestern destinations for you and your pup.
Southwestern destinations for you and your pup.
- nutrition | Can My Dog Eat This?
Is Yogurt Good For Your Dog?
Yep, dogs can eat yogurt — it’s safe and healthy, and most dogs love it.
Yep, dogs can eat yogurt — it’s safe and healthy, and most dogs love it.
- lifestyle
Fire Safety & Dogs: How to Prepare for a Fire
A reminder to stay diligent on National Pet Fire Safety Month.
A reminder to stay diligent on National Pet Fire Safety Month.