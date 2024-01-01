How pet parents keep their cool · The Wildest

Skip to main content

How pet parents keep their cool

Featured

Woman hugging her dog.
behavior

Most Dogs Don’t Really Like Being Hugged, New Study Finds

Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.

an illustration of people watching tv with their dog
lifestyle|Heavy Petting

Are You Guilty of Using Your Dog as an Excuse to Stay Home?

Your S.O. planned a date night out, but the dog is looking so cuddly on the couch...

Cat kneading pet parent
behavior

Why Is My Cat So Kneady?

Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

News

Got a new pet? Here’s what to do.

Let’s be real. Welcoming home a new dog or cat is a very cute but very crazy time. Thankfully, we’re here to help with a nifty new pet parent to-do list.

Get Started

The Latest

Woman on plane with her small black dog.
lifestyle

8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together

We broke down the details so you don’t have to.

Woman kisses her pitbull dog outside.
shopping

9 Asian American and Pacific Islander-Owned Pet Brands to Shop This AAPI Heritage Month

Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.
lifestyle

How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Most Popular

Pit bull dog kissing his owner.

A Month Spoiling a Rescue Pit Bull on a $75,000 Income—Mugs With Her Face on Them Included

Petty Cash is a new series where we find out just how much real people are spending on their pets.

Read more, then submit your own story!

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Health & Nutrition

Dog on leash running in a field without foxtails
health

Why Foxtails Are So Dangerous for Your Dog

Late spring is prime time for these blades of grass that pose a serious risk to your pup.

Kitten eating dry food from a bowl.
nutrition

Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?

And when can they have it?

And when can they have it?

A pampered dog sitting beside its owner in the city park.
health

A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?

Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event. 

Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event. 

Behavior & Training

Illustration of a woman hugging a dog
behavior

Is That... Stress Your Dog Smells? This Study Says So

Research finds that your pup can tell—er, smell—when you’ve been doom-scrolling.

Cat sleeping at woman's feet in bed.
behavior

Why Does My Cat Sleep at My Feet?

Other than the fact that they love you so very much.

Other than the fact that they love you so very much.

A woman with two playful dogs running after her.
behavior|Ask a Trainer

How to Train a Dog Not to Jump

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

Get your fix of The Wildest

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Lifestyle

Woman on plane with her small black dog.
lifestyle

8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together

We broke down the details so you don’t have to.

Valentin Pujadas illustration
lifestyle

FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.

Woman holding her frenchie dog on her lap.
lifestyle

French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One

One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.

One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.

Shopping

Woman holding her small white dog with partner.
lifestyle

Everything You Actually Need When You Get a New Dog

All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.

a dog playing with furryfolks egg toy
shopping

12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone

This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.

This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.

Two cute kittens are sitting near their litter box.
shopping

Best Odor-Control Cat Litter

A necessity, really.

A necessity, really.

Animal Welfare

The Animal Welfare Act is meant to protect over a million animals housed in puppy mills, roadside zoos and research facilities across the U.S.
lifestyle

Congress Orders the Department of Veteran Affairs to Stop Testing on Cats and Dogs

Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.

Woman holding two young kittens.
lifestyle

Why Kitten Season Is Getting Longer and More Intense Every Year

And what you can do to help.

Woman petting dog in shelter through the bars.
lifestyle

Los Angeles Bans New Breeding Permits Due to Shelter Overcrowding

Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.

New Dog Training 101

Look, new dogs are cute. But they’re also little alien monsters who have descended to destroy our furniture and our sleep. Still, we love them. Luckily, this program covers all the basics, from potty training to proper socialization—all through positive reinforcement. Time to stock up on treats!

Start Training
bis full bleed desktop

Our editors and experts created the ultimate guide to the best products in pet care. Check out the winners—and snag some discounts too.

Start Shopping