Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
10 Usual Suspects at Thanksgiving and How to Save Your Pet From Them
Because you really need to stop Aunt Beth from trying to give your cat wine.
“Strays” Is Unlike Any Dog Movie You’ve Ever Seen
Director Josh Greenbaum tells The Wildest about how he captured the funniest aspect of this hilarious film: dogs being dogs.
“Puppy Songs” Is the Dog-Inspired Musical You’ve Always Wanted
TikTok-famous musician Matt Hobbs on his project’s success, inspirations, and why the cheese tax must be paid in moderation.
Alternate Names For “The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest”
“The Inner-Beauty Pageant,” anyone? Submissions are open now.
Mignonette Takes Pictures: The Internet’s Sacred Corner of Joy
Joanna Mignonette, the founder of the famed Instagram account, on growing up with pets, starting a blog, and becoming an internet-favorite follow.
The 10 Most Popular Pet Names of 2022
2022’s pop culture trends not-so-subtly influenced our new adoptees’ monikers.
This NYC Event Has Two Rules: Must Love Dogs & Comedy
At this comedy event, you might hear some barks among the giggles.
Gus Kenworthy’s Dog Isn’t Remotely Impressed By Him — and She Makes Sure He Knows It
Birdie’s Instagram is one of the funniest follows around. Just don’t expect her to follow you back.
Why Are Cats Obsessed with Laptops?
There are lapdogs, and then there are laptop cats. Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo on how to cut down on your cat’s screen time.
12 Veterinarians You Should Follow on TikTok
TikTok has an ton of veterinarians giving expert (and entertaining) advice at no cost.
My Cat’s New Year’s Resolutions
Start from scratch.
Ode to an Empty Cardboard Box
The gift that keeps on giving.
Jonathan Adler & Simon Doonan’s Dog, FoxyLady, Tells All
The potter-designer and author-TV star couple’s sassy rescue pup reveals her home décor secrets, favorite reality TV shows, and what she’s getting her dads for the holidays.
Acclimating Our Cats: A Captain’s Log
A hair-raising account of how that’s going...
Google’s Pet Portrait App Finds Your Pet’s Historical Doppelgänger
If you’ve ever wondered what your cat would look like during the Renaissance, your time has come.
Open Letter to My Local Sidewalk Snacks Distributor
To the person leaving my dog the most delicious street treats: Who are you?
Instructions for My Cat Sitter
“Frank is great at hiding. Do not look for him. It’s a trap.”
30 Strange Signs My Cat is Happy
September is National Happy Cat Month. From puking on your least favorite shoes to biting you less (not zero, just less), here are all the ways to tell if your cat is actually happy.
Aspiring Bodega Cat? Inquire Within.
NYC needs these essential workers for tasks that include hissing at customers, ensuring toilet paper is scratched up, and keeping unruly rodents (and dogs) in check.
My Cat’s Morning Screams™️, Translated
What I think my cat is trying to tell me at the crack of dawn. Every. Single. Morning.
Tips for Re-Entering Society, According to My Cat
After 18+ months of social isolation, here are some helpful tips for reacclimatizing to the world from an expert on social awkwardness — my cat.
An Open Letter to People Who Walk Their Dog Without a Leash
Look, I get it — your dog is amazing and well-trained. But that doesn't mean I want them approaching my dog without a leash.