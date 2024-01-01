astrology
Mercury Is In Retrograde—Here’s How It Will Affect Your Pet This Aries Season
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
Get Your Impulsive Puppy Energy Ready—It’s Aries Season
Or the diva cat energy. Either applies this month.
The Perfect Dog Breed for Every Star Sign
Vogue UK’s astrologer Alice Bell forecasts each zodiac sign’s relationship compatibility—with your dog.
Aquarians Are Taking Us for a Walk This Season
Where they lead, we will follow.
Working Pets of the World, Unite—It’s Capricorn Season
Give them structure or give them...more structure!
Stick Your Head Out of the Car Window — It’s Sagittarius Season
Let those ears flap in the wind and live your life with abandon during the season of the literal horse girl.
Scorpio Season Is For Celebrating Your Ride-or-Die Pet
The dog who won’t leave your side or the cat who has a hit list full of your enemies is probably a Scorpio.
The Bewitching History of Black Cats and Halloween
How witches, the original cat ladies, and their feline familiars became culturally bound to All Hallows’ Eve.
In Libra Season, Every Pet Gets the Same Amount of Treats
Libras are the undisputed favorite humans at the dog park.
Virgo Season Is For Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
Leo Season 2023 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love — including the furry ones.
In Gemini Season 2023, We All Contain Multitudes
Geminis are the cats who know how to use the toilet like a human.
Take a Sun Bath on the Coziest Chaise Lounge For Taurus Season
It’s time for the most pampered people and pets to shine.
Predict Your New Year with Cat-Themed Tarot Cards
A whimsical tarot deck inspired by something more mysterious than cartomancy — cats.
Cancer Season 2023 Is For Emotional Animals
Come on, no one can be melancholic during Barbie movie season.
Virgo Season is For Animal Lovers
Astrologer David Odyssey looks to Fiona Apple and Freddie Mercury to divine what Virgo season reveals about your dearest pet relationships.