Articles by Maia Welbel
Maia Welbel
Maia is a freelance writer focused on using storytelling to help people treat our planet with more compassion. She lives in Chicago with her perfect pets, Maxx the dog and Rubie the cat. Find her on maiawelbel.comopens in a new tab and @mwelbelopens in a new tab.
- nutrition | Behind the Brand
How a Former MIT Engineer Became a Human-Grade Dog Food Mastermind
Katie Spies tells The Wildest how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
- shopping
10 Pet Brands Pledging to Save the Planet
A few of our favorite brands participating in Patagonia’s 1% for the Planet global movement — makers of kibble to catnip to carriers.
- shopping
Doug the Pug Wants You to Meet His New Product Line
Nonipup features all-natural, sustainably sourced products, two shampoos and two body salves, using ingredients that helped make Doug’s life better.
- nutrition
This Pet Superfood Brand Will Spark Joy in Your Life
Bundle x Joy is all about bringing cheer to pet parenthood — and your dog’s balanced diet.
- nutrition
Score Nutritious Treats For Your Environmentalist Pup From Pulp Habits
Eco Bites has upcycled vegetable pulp, sustainable insect protein, and is packed with vitamins. Your vet is already thrilled.
- health
Your Dog Can Absolutely Have Catnip
In fact, it chills them out.
- nutrition
Your Pet Can Go Gourmet With These Quail-Egg Treats
A bonus: They’re a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.
- shopping | Behind the Brand
Boba&Vespa Is On a Zero-Waste Journey That Revolves Around Your Pet
Inspired by two very happy cats, this brand aims to turn your pet into an eco-conscious consumer.
- shopping
Leah Singh’s Signature Dog Beds Mix Design With Tradition
Handcrafted by artisans in India, the designer’s colorful floor pillows are the perfect addition to the stylish pet lover’s household.
- shopping
You Have an Itchy Schnauzer to Thank For Camamu’s Calming Dog Rinse
The sustainable dog shampoo is made of diluted vinegar, herbs, and 100 percent compostable materials.
- shopping
Skout’s Honor Is Taking the Itch Factor Out of Your Dog’s Life
The sustainable brand’s science-backed grooming products boast an unexpected ingredient: probiotics.
- lifestyle
Wait, Before You Toss All That Pet Hair — Donate It
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
- nutrition | Behind the Brand
How a Skittish Pandemic Puppy Inspired a Superfood Treat Brand
Botanical Bones founder Rachel Meyer believes food is medicine. Here, we chat about everything from sourcing adaptogens to sustainable packaging.
- lifestyle
8 Creative Ways to Donate to Shelters (Without Spending a Dime)
From upcycling linens to handing down used toys, you can help animals in need and prevent waste.
- shopping
The Best Cat Water Fountains
Fresh, flowing water will keep your pet hydrated, ward off UTIs, and reduce water waste.
- nutrition
Bug Bites: Cricket Treats Your Pet and the Planet Will Love
The future of dog food is looking a little less beefy and a little more buggy.
