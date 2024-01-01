Articles by Jodi Helmer
Jodi Helmer
Jodi Helmer is a North Carolina-based freelance writer who shares her home with an embarrassing number of rescue dogs and relies on four feral cats to patrol the barn. When she isn’t refilling food and water dishes, Jodi writes about animals for Scientific American, Sierra, WebMD, AKC Family Dog, Living the Country Life, and Out Here.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- health
Why Is Your Cat Puking Like They Partied All Night?
Here’s when you should worry.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Meow So Much? Reasons Your Cat Meows Excessively
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.
- nutrition
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
- behavior
Is Your Cat SAD?
Four ways cats can combat seasonal depression.
- nutrition
The Best Supplements and Vitamins for Cat Health
Not your mama’s multivitamin.
- lifestyle
Should You Take an Adoptable Pet For a Test Drive?
Some animal rescues allow trial runs for interested adopters. Get the scoop on how foster-to-adopt programs work.
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
- lifestyle
Keeping Cats Cool in Summer: Essential Safety Tips for Your Feline Friends
And other summer safety tips.
- behavior
Mastering the Art of Litter Box Training: How to Train Cats to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can My Cat Safely Enjoy Watermelon? A Guide to Feline Dietary Choices
Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of “safe” foods for cats.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Is My Cat Hiding?
No, they’re not on the lam. Here are four reasons your cat might be MIA.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- health
Yes, Cats Can Get Heartworm. Here’s How to Prevent It
Dogs are the natural target for these worms, but that doesn’t mean your cat isn’t at risk.
- behavior
Curious Cat Behavior: Why Does My Cat Lick Me?
Hey, everybody’s got their thing.
- lifestyle
Should I Adopt a Bonded Pair?
Some besties are inseparable, and that’s not always a bad thing.
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Shelter About an Adoptable Cat
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here is everything you need to know.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Strawberries?
Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat.
- behavior
What to Do When Your Cat Refuses to Be (Litter) Boxed In
A cat behaviorist explains why they are so particular about where they pop a squat.
- health
Doctor’s Orders: Cat Vet Visits Are Essential
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
- nutrition
Don’t Come For Us, But Is Your Cat Overweight?
We love a chonky cat, but here’s what you should know.
- nutrition
How Much Should You Actually Be Feeding Your Cat?
If they’ve lost their hourglass figure, then not that much — according to a veterinary nutritionist.
- health
What’s the Deal with FIV in Cats?
The most common questions about feline immunodeficiency virus, answered. Good news: most cats live long, happy lives.
- health
Gut Reactions: Pets Have Shockingly High Levels of E. Coli
A new report finds that one in three dogs and one in seven cats have unhealthy levels of E. coli present in their gut microbiome.
- behavior
Your Cat’s Erratic Zoomies — Explained
Fast, furious, and officially normal — according to a cat behaviorist.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
You Should Not Invite Your Cat to Your Fancy Cheese Party
Save the charcuterie for the humans.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
B-A-N-A-N-A-S: Can Cats Eat Them?
Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Snack on Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood — with a couple caveats.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Your Cat Be an Avocado Aficionado?
Just don’t get out the guacamole bowl.
- behavior
You Don’t Have to Live Like This—You Can Get a Trainer For Your Cat
Tips to help you find a legit behaviorist (according to a veterinary behaviorist).
- health
Feline Dental Disease Bites: Making Oral Care as Stress-Free as Possible
Your cat’s oral hygiene is essential to their health. Take things slow and figure out what works best for your kitty’s pearly whites.
- health
You’re Probably Not Washing Your Dog’s Bowl Enough
And according to a new study, it’s putting their health at risk.
- health
How Tech Helps Cats Lose Weight
A study found that smart feeders and digital scales are successful tools in cat weight-loss programs.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Apples?
Yes, but the fruit might not hold much a-peel.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Dog Food?
Dog food is safe for cats in small amounts, but it shouldn’t be their main course.
- nutrition | Can My Cat Eat This?
Can Cats Eat Bread?
Go ahead and give your carb-loving cat a few bites, but don’t hand over the bread basket.
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Shelter About an Adoptable Dog
From exercise needs to medical history to compatibility with kids, here is everything you need to know.
- nutrition
10 Human Foods That Are Safe for Cats
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.
- health
Does Your Cat Need a Massage?
Pets deserve some self care, too.
- nutrition
Is Homemade Cat Food Better Than Kibble and Canned?
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Ruth Roberts on what ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat.
- lifestyle
Why You Need a Cat Sitter in Your Inner Circle
Pssst… Your cat’s cool loner persona is all an act.
- health
Hairballs: A Tangled Web
What to do when your cat hawks one up.
