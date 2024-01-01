Cat Health · The Wildest

Cat Health

Get health advice from vets and specialists, from major medical stuff to everyday pet wellness.

Woman playing with her orange cat.
health

Why Does My Cat’s Breath Smell?

Oof, that is bad.

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Young woman showing gray kitten.

What to expect from birth to 16 months.

Ginger cat mom and kitten resting.

The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.

conditions & treatments

The medical stuff is stressful. Get expertise on common (and not-so-common) health issues, from causes and symptoms to the latest treatments for pets.

Dog walking her owner down by the river.

Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.

Cat sticking its tongue out in motion

Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Dog and cat staring at each other inside a home.

Don’t blame the cat...

Woman petting her long haired cat on the sofa.

Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

grooming

Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Young Asian woman brushing her cat's teeth.

You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

A curious kitty playing with a vase of tulips.

This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.

A pampered dog sitting beside its owner in the city park.

Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event. 

Calf looking up at a cat on a farm.

Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

A woman holding a cat close to her while sitting on a yoga mat.

The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

grey and white cat with tongue sticking out

Here’s when you should worry.

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.

A fluffy cat sitting outside in the snow.

Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

