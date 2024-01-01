Dental Health · The Wildest

health

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

Woman playing with her orange cat.

Oof, that is bad.

Cat sticking its tongue out in motion

Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?

Young Asian woman brushing her cat's teeth.

You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.

Cat with a toothbrush

Vets explain how fish-flavored toothpastes and nifty finger brushes can prevent more than tooth fur.

Owner pets senior ginger cat.

How to spot and how to treat them.

Young female veterinarian in her consulting room performing a medical examination on a pet

How to spot, diagnose, and treat these lesions — cancerous or non-cancerous.

