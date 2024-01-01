Emergencies & First Aid · The Wildest

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

grey and white cat with tongue sticking out

Here’s when you should worry.

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.

A fluffy cat sitting outside in the snow.

Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Veterinary Ambulance of So Cal, run by Albert Sanchez.

Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.

A woman in a bright yellow-orange sweater holding a striped kitten in one hand and a credit card in the other while using her laptop in front of her

When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as scraping out the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.

Australian shepherd panting with tongue out, walking ahead of owners.

As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.

A man walks his dog Tuesday in New York City.

As East Coast residents are aware, wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

A dog laying down looking sad.

You aren’t the only one getting way too high from edibles. A study published on 4/20 found an uptick in cannabis poisonings in pets.

Uncomfortable looking gray cat sitting on a window sill

Here are six good reasons to haul tail to the emergency room.

A woman in an orange cropped jacket walks her white dog toward a vet in a waiting room

What to expect from and how to make the most of a trip to the ER.

An orange cat holding its paw up

When it’s no big deal and when you should worry.

White-and-brown cat sitting on a side table by a lamp with their mouth open, gagging

It’s not always an emergency — but it could be.

Gray cat with green eyes looking into distance

Residents have reported concerning health problems with their animals.

A female veterinarian examining a dog.

As a pet parent, the best thing you can do is be nice.

