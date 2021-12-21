Safety · The Wildest

health

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

A curious kitty playing with a vase of tulips.

This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.

A pampered dog sitting beside its owner in the city park.

Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event. 

Calf looking up at a cat on a farm.

Unpasteurized milk can transmit avian influenza from cows to mammals.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

Woman looking out window with small white dog.

Everything you need to know about how the eclipse will affect your pets.

Cute Bengal cat sniffs lilly flowers.

This holiday weekend, keep those Easter lilies far away from your kitty.

a dog with a person mixing chocolate

These are the most common reasons pet parents call poison control.

A rescue cat on a longtail fishing boat looks at the water for fish in Thailand.

More importantly: Do they want to?

Cat chewing on cat grass

Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These will do them no harm.

Striped cat walking through the snow.

Channel your inner HGTV star and build a feline fixer-upper.

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.

Puppy eating his food next to the window.

Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.

A woman with tattoos with close shaved blonde hair wearing a tan sweater hugging her merle coat dog outside of a dog shelter

Find out what to do when your pet goes missing with these tips from a pet recovery expert.

White Cat At The Christmas Tree.

Eating any part of the Christmas tree sounds gross. But here’s why your cat really shouldn’t.

Grey cat snifing red poinsettia on the table.

Maybe skip this holiday decoration if you’ve got a cat in the house—here’s why.

