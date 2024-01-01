Holistic Vet Care · The Wildest

health

holistic vet care

Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.

A woman holding a cat close to her while sitting on a yoga mat.

The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.

Two tabby cats in embrace lying in cushion.

Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Hand giving a treat to a blissful and calm looking dog

6 of the best pet CBD products on the market — if it’s the right choice for your pet.

a cat sniffs a silver vine toy

If cats had their own TikTok trends, this would be one.

A woman holding up a ball for her jumping Great Dane dog at the beach

Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.

A woman with long dark hair kneeling to feed her Shiba Inu dog from stainless steel dog bowls

Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.

Woman in white scrubs sitting in a garden space with her two brown dogs looking up at her

The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.

Sad tan and white puppy laying on the floor in the living room

A key number to remember here: 21.

A cat rolling around in catnip on the floor.

Duuuude...where are the mosquitos?

A woman sitting on a couch with a dog.

Dogs and cats can’t read self-help books, so a veterinary behaviorist explains how your pet may benefit from being in treatment.

A cat licking yogurt from a spoon.

Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet.

Woman's hands massaging the head of a Persian kitten

Pets deserve some self care, too.

a Dalmation sits in a black chair

Whether or not you believe in crystal healing, Chani Ronez’s chic, customizable, and sustainable products are designed to help treat everything from separation anxiety to joint pain to GI issues.

Girl Carefully Hugs A Sick Lying Dog

Veterinary hospice and palliative care expert Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, on an alternative to euthanasia.

