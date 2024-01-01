Don’t blame the cat...
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
Is My Cat Going Bald?
Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern.
Does My Cat Have Zits?
Paging Dr. Pimple Popper, DVM. Until then, a vet has tips on how to treat your cat’s acne.
Dermatologist and star of Pop Goes the Vet Dr. Joya Griffin on the season’s often misunderstood phenomenon.
The star of National Geographic’s Pop Goes the Vet on the understated specialty, reality TV, and finding fun in the gross.
Especially while shelters are overcrowded, consider adopting a cat.
Co-founder Thomas Ling on his passion project-turned-side hustle-turned career.
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late).
Two veterinarians’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that).
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting-edge AI behind this health tracker can.