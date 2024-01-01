Skin Issues & Allergies · The Wildest

health

skin issues & allergies

Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.

Dog and cat staring at each other inside a home.

Don’t blame the cat...

Woman petting her long haired cat on the sofa.

Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

cat hair loss

Don’t start shopping for cat wigs yet. But if your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.

Dr. Lindsey Wendt holds a dog in front of a collection of allergy products.

Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.

A woman brushes a cat's hair.

Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.

Siamese cat in the middle of sneeze

Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern.

Cat napping on a yellow couch against a yellow background

Paging Dr. Pimple Popper, DVM. Until then, a vet has tips on how to treat your cat’s acne.

Person trains with a standard schnauzer puppy on a dog training field.

Dermatologist and star of Pop Goes the Vet Dr. Joya Griffin on the season’s often misunderstood phenomenon.

Dr. Joya, a vet, wearing a clear plastic mask and holding a gray dog with mange's head in her hands in the vet office

The star of National Geographic’s Pop Goes the Vet on the understated specialty, reality TV, and finding fun in the gross.  

Dark-haired woman holding her ragdoll cat

Especially while shelters are overcrowded, consider adopting a cat.

A dog with silky hair posing with dog friendly bathing products.

Co-founder Thomas Ling on his passion project-turned-side hustle-turned career.

Portrait of siberian cat with green eyes by the window.

How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late).

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.

Two veterinarians’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that).

A woman laughing while sitting on a bench with her dog.

Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting-edge AI behind this health tracker can.

