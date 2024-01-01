Routine Care · The Wildest

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Young woman showing gray kitten.

What to expect from birth to 16 months.

Ginger cat mom and kitten resting.

The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.

A young woman walks with her dog in a winter park.

You’ve got good ol’ climate change to thank for this answer.

Cute black cat with short fur grimacing as her anonymous owner is brushing her teeth with a toothbrush to maintain good dental health.

You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite.

Curious cat sniffing on toothpaste on toothbrush held by pet owner.

It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take.

Cozy at home with tabby cat, woman with her pet on sofa at home in evening.

Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

A brunnette woman petting her black cat sitting on her desk while she prepares to give him a pill

Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.

Young caucasian cheerful blonde girl sitting and hugging her lovely cocker spaniel dog in cafe.

Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.

Domestic cat playing with female owner.

Your cat might just need a little boost to be back to their active self.

Young woman and her small white dog with a Whistle GPS.

Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.

A smiling veterinarian holding a cat

It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.

Dr. Kwane is CNN Hero of The Year 2023.

It’s a well-deserved honor for the vet who cares for the pets of unhoused people.

