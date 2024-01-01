routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet checks, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.

What to expect from birth to 16 months.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

Here’s why it’s best to stay on top of things, even when the temps are low.

It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take.

You can still maintain their dental health without getting an unfortunate bite.

You’ve got good ol’ climate change to thank for this answer.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

health How to Give a Cat a Pill Everything you need to know about the difficult task of medicating a cat.

health 10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.

health Does My Cat Need Joint Supplements? Your cat might just need a little boost to be back to their active self.

lifestyle 5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet—Are You Ready? Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.

health Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.