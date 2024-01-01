Articles by Mollie Jackman
Mollie Jackman
Mollie Jackman is a writer, editor, and graduate of Lindenwood University’s MFA in writing. She’s also a pet parent to a goofy big-eared dog and two brown tabby cats, plus a rotating cast of foster animals. When she’s not reading, writing, or picking up strays, she can be found binge-watching arguably terrible reality TV shows and cooking competitions or rolling around the local skating rink in Columbia, Missouri.
- lifestyle
How 6 Orgs Find Joy and Help Adoptable Animals During the Holiday Season
The holiday season is not so jolly for a lot of pet rescues. Here’s how they help their animals — and their volunteers and staff members — this time of year.
- lifestyle
7 Things You Should Know About Adopting a Senior Pet
A senior pet is the perfect addition to your family. Here’s everything you need to know before you bring them home.
- lifestyle
“Griffin’s Heart” Should Be Your Go-To Grief Guide
A pet-loss workbook sounds corny, but this gentle, realistic book lets you go at your own pace to heal.
- behavior
5 Ways You’re Low-Key Ruining Your Cat’s Life
Just kidding, but you (or other pets) might be stressing them out more than necessary. Here’s how.
- lifestyle
A Guide to Fostering Pets When You Have Kids
Advice from parents who truly do it all.
- lifestyle
8 Practical and Healing Ways to Remember Your Pet After They Pass
Even though it’s the last thing you want to think about.
