Nisha Gopalan has been a writer/editor for The New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and NYLON magazines. She currently resides in Los Angeles.
- lifestyle
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
How Briston Maroney’s Dog Helped Him Stay Calm While Recording His Latest Album
She inspired some of the indie-pop musician’s songs, too.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Forget Goat Yoga. Jessamyn Stanley Practices With Her Pets
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
- lifestyle
These Major Celebrities Have Rescued Dogs—Now So Many More Pets Are Getting Adopted
From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
We Are Now Living in the Age of Drone Animal Rescue
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
- lifestyle
Science Says People Pick Dogs That Look (and Act) Like Themselves
Do you have a dog type? Here's why people are drawn to certain pups.
- lifestyle
Have Animal Rescue Organizations Stayed True to Their Diversity Commitments?
Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.
- health
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer
LOY-002 is a drug aimed at improving your pet’s quality of life—and helping them live longer.
- behavior
Everything You Need to Know About Your Cat’s Incredibly Powerful Nose
They have up to 200 million odor receptors that can pick up all the good (and horrible) smells. Learn how to best support their sensitive sniffers.
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- lifestyle
5 Ways AI Will Change the Way You Parent Your Pet—Are You Ready?
Advancements in artificial intelligence are changing everything from the way we detect illnesses to how we keep our pets safe.
- lifestyle
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
- health
A New Drug Could Make Your Dog Live Longer—Meet the Woman Who Created It
The founder and CEO of Loyal, Celine Halioua, tells The Wildest what the future of pet parenthood could look like, starting with more time with your pup.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Project Street Vet Is Helping Unhoused Pets—And Their Parents
Vet tech Genesis Rendon shares the challenges and rewards that come with her selfless work.
- lifestyle
These Dogs Play a Very Special Role on the Day of the Dead
How the spirited Xoloitzcuintli breed shines on Día de los Muertos.
- lifestyle
18 Places to Crunch the Leaves With Your Dog This Fall
Gorgeous destinations across the US that’ll inspire you and your bestie to get your fall on.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Not Get a Puppy on Craigslist
Puppy mills and animal traffickers are tricking Craigslist users into purchasing dangerously — sometimes terminally — sick dogs.
- health
This Former Vet Tech Is the Hero Every Pet Parent Needs in an Emergency
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Sir Darius Brown Makes Rescue Work Look Positively Dapper
This Obama-endorsed, teenage animal advocate designs and donates bow ties to shelter dogs to help get them adopted.
- lifestyle
55 Abused Dogs Rescued in Arizona After Months of Social Media Activism
This grim case continues to take shape as activists condemn the Arizona Humane Society.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Allow Lukita Maxwell to Introduce You to Her “Little Gentleman” Cat
The Shrinking actress gets pep talks from Jason Segel, shares scenes with Harrison Ford, and comes home to Roscoe — who she says is more of a “cat-dog.”
- health
Hannah Shaw Wants You to Get Your Pet to the Vet
The “Kitten Lady” has partnered with Royal Canin and Uber Pet to help you stay on top of your cat’s health.
- lifestyle
Everyone’s Favorite Feline Video Game Is Being Adapted for the Big Screen
Stray is going to become an animated film, thanks to Annapurna Animation.
- behavior
This Study Says You Literally Can’t Hide From Your Cat
Happy spooky season.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Aparna Brielle’s Kitty Is “a Gateway Cat” to Lifelong Pet Parenthood
The FUBAR actress became a first-time pet mom when she adopted Oscar Wilde. Now, he’s turned her formerly pet-averse family into cat people, too.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Corook’s Rescue Dog Gives Them Permission to Have Bad Days
The TikTok sensation and singer-songwriter says their German Shepherd mix, Cubby, has taught them it’s OK not to be perfect.
- lifestyle
Bernadette Peters Brings Adoptable Dogs to Broadway
Tony winner and Broadway Barks founder Bernadette Peters tells The Wildest about her nonprofit’s star-studded adoption event.
- lifestyle
108-Year-Old Woman Says Dogs Are the Secret to a Long Life
She says not having kids — and only dogs — is a huge contributor. Makes you think.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Bully’s Latest Album Is a Love Letter to Her Dog
How the Nashville-based artist forever captured the spirit of her best friend and “rock.”
- lifestyle
You Need to Watch All of These Dogs in Music Videos Right Now
If you’re obsessed with Corook’s Tik-Tok favorite “The Dog,” you’ll be happy to discover the rest of the “Pup Pop” genre.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How DIY Animal Rescuers Tell The Exhausting, Rewarding Stories of Their Work
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.
- lifestyle
This Husky’s Death Raised Awareness For Police Violence Against Dogs
Enzo was just one of thousands of dogs killed by cops each year.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Amrit Tietz’s Dog, Soy, Is Her “First Child”
She’s DJed for Dua Lipa and Lauryn Hill, but these days, nothing beats nesting with her rescue pup and new baby.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Olivia Holt and Her Pup Roger Get the Zoomies Together
The multi-hyphenate Cruel Summer star is making big moves. Roger just wants pets.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Dayna Isom Johnson Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Pet Trend Expert
And her pup, Mojo, is her stylish right-hand dude.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Sami Miró’s “Super-Mutt” Sunnie Helps Her Find Her Center
Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.
- lifestyle
Lil Nas X Is a Cat Daddy Now, and Nothing Else Matters
“I’m not their stepfather, I’m the father who stepped up.”
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Annie Wu Henry’s Pup Is a Skilled Senate Campaign Member
Sen. John Fetterman’s “TikTok whisperer” works hard, but Bella helps her chill.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Moisés Zamora Has a League of Superhero Cats at Home
The award-winning writer-producer-filmmaker’s superpower is rescuing cats — and letting them inspire the virtual worlds he creates.
- lifestyle
Kassidi Jones and Her Pit Bull Ginger Are Shedding Light on Pet Parenthood and Racism
The academic — an exciting, emerging voice in animal advocacy — comes wielding both cute Pit Bull pics and uncomfortable truths.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Cartoonist Tillie Walden’s Cats Try to Destroy Her Life’s Work
But, in the end, they are the necessary force behind her art.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Musician Sudan Archives Had a Banner 2022, Thanks to Her Dog Junko
With a special nod to Barack Obama, too.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Tegan Quin’s Dog Is Behind Some of Her Deepest Feelings in Her New Music
The songwriter has her pup, Georgia, to thank for her new depths of vulnerability on Crybaby, Tegan and Sara’s new album.
- lifestyle
Sofía Valdés Has a Corgi With a Sour Patch Kid Personality
The musician’s pup (and love-song muse), Padmé, dabbles a bit in the art of...revenge.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Sasha Alex Sloan Is on the Hunt For the Perfect Wedding Guest Dresses For Her Dogs
Send Etsy suggestions her way.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
If Tokimonsta Ever Wants a Career Outside of Music, She Could Be a PR Rep For Pets
The Grammy-nominated producer, DJ, and lover of cats and dogs thinks oft-misunderstood felines just need better publicity (she even wrote a song for hers).
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Don’t Take Designer Devin Brugman’s Dog to a Spirit Halloween
Or a pool. Or the ocean.
- lifestyle
How Sophie Gamand Showcases the Gentle Souls of Misunderstood Dogs
The artist and activist on how her work has helped hundreds of dogs get adopted (and how she copes with the heartache of photographing shelter and street dogs around the world).
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
How the “Reservation Dogs” Set Became a Makeshift Oklahoma Dog Rescue
Filmmakers Brit and Taylor Hensel on their side hustle to save real life “rez dogs.”
- shopping
“Stray” Is Cool Enough to Turn Anti-Screen Cat People Into Devoted Gamers
Take the cat off your lap and get into it.
- lifestyle
Uvalde Students Have Some New Pals Going Back to School With Them: Dogs
How Golden Retrievers are helping Uvalde, TX, students return to class after the May 2022 tragedy.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Conan O’Brien Sidekick Sona Movsesian’s Dog Has Pandemic-Haircut Trauma
Dogs — they’re just like us.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Dani Miller’s Dogs Helped Her Realize Life Is Not About Following the Rules
How the Surfbort frontwoman and Gucci model’s rescue pups, Foxy and Pony, get her out of the house and out of her “feels.”
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
“She Is Me”: Paulina Alexis Sees Her Soulful, Fearless Self in ‘Reservation Dogs’
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Tess Roby’s Cat Has Mastered the Keyboard, But Don’t Ask Him to Tell You What He’s Playing
Montreal-based musician Tess Roby shared the process of making her latest album, Ideas of Space — of which her cat, Lou, seems to approve.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Hunx and Stix: Seth Bogart Is Recording New Music and Raising a Punk Princess
The artist, front man, and queer icon on his terrier, Stix: “She’s like a little stuffed animal that’s come to life and is oblivious to all the hate in the world and just wants to give you love.”
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Into the Wild with Nika Roza Danilova, Nadja & Kosha
How the musician’s pets — present during the making of her new album — counterbalance the weightiness of her work.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
Dr. Kwane Hits the Streets to Treat Unhoused People’s Pets
“The Street Vet” on his heroic work and how you can help.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
R&B Artist Tree Thomas’ Entourage Includes His Rescue Dog, Chef
“He’s my support system when I’m making a beat. He’s kind of like my A&R — he listens to all my music and tells me if it’s good or not.”
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
The Only Star More Fierce Than Shea Couleé? Her Pomeranian, Baby
The Drag Race All Star on astrology, mental health, and the importance of pets to people in the LGBTQ+ community:
“Baby has no idea about my public persona. She literally just loves me exactly for who I am.”
The Drag Race All Star on astrology, mental health, and the importance of pets to people in the LGBTQ+ community:
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
For Abdul Hawramani, Playing with Kittens Is All in a Day’s Work
The Insta-famous cat dad on fostering 40 kittens, changing stereotypes, and everything you need to know about adopting.
- lifestyle
Meet the Photographer Documenting Pets at the Ukraine Border
Christopher Furlong is helping fleeing pets and people tell their stories.
- lifestyle
Jess Tran and Her Rescue Dog Are Healing Together
The creative guru on taking her dog to therapy, finding community at the dog park, and the “spiritual journey” of pet parenthood.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Gemma Correll Talks Pug Life and Mental Health
How the illustrator’s rescue dogs improve her psychological well-being. (Spoiler: Pugs make pretty great weighted blankets.)
- lifestyle
Wild Ones: Olivia Sui & Grizzy
The actress, comedian, podcaster, and professional foodie on how a rescue puppy taught her how to be a doting dog mom.
- lifestyle
Animal Collective: Musicians & Their Muses
From Swifty to Billie to Lil Nas X, these artists are loud and proud about their pet groupies.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Comedian-actress Sydnee Washington on Being a “Hot Cat Dad” to Jam & Jelly
The comedian-actress talks about her twinning cats, taking cat naps, and...a new puppy?!
The comedian-actress talks about her twinning cats, taking cat naps, and...a new puppy?!