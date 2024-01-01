Articles by Amy Marturana Winderl
Amy Marturana Winderl
Amy Marturana Winderl is a freelance writer and editor based in central New York. Her work has appeared on SELF, HealthCentral, Martha Stewart Living, LIVESTRONG, Outside, and more.
- health
What’s the Deal with Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.
- health
What Is a Pet Wellness Plan, Really?
It sounds great, but here’s how it actually works.
It sounds great, but here’s how it actually works.
- shopping
Strap in: Dog Collars vs. Harnesses
Style and safety don’t have to be mutually exclusive (phew).
Style and safety don’t have to be mutually exclusive (phew).
- shopping
Gimme Shelter: The Best Dog Crates
Spend less time searching for your dog’s house than you do on Zillow.
Spend less time searching for your dog’s house than you do on Zillow.