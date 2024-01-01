vitamins & supplements

Best Probiotics for Dogs
Your pup should keep these in their medicine cabinet.
Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.
Katie Spies tells The Wildest how she’s changing the nutrition game with her human-grade raw pet food company.
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
DIY ways to help your pup cope with the pain.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
Time for a (literal) gut check from four experts.
You may have heard other pup parents praising this supplement. Here’s what a vet has to say.
Bundle x Joy is all about bringing cheer to pet parenthood — and your dog’s balanced diet.
Nothing to fear here The Last of Us fans — ’shrooms are great immune-boosters.
Your pup needs their greens, too.
From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch.
Fatty acids rev up your dog’s energy, keep their coat shiny, help with inflammation from allergies and arthritis, and so much more.
A (literal) spoonful of medicine.
Supplement brand Reggie’s founder on why routines set the stage for your dog’s glow-up.
The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.