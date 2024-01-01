Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.

Being constantly starving is in their genes.

They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

The key to curbing mindless snacking — this is for your dog.

Diet culture is a tricky thing — for pets, too.

Go ahead, make your morning routine a little easier.

Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?

Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

