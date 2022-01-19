Recipes · The Wildest

nutrition

recipes

Learn how to home cook healthy pet recipes, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

Various Veggie Chips in a Ceramic Blue Bowl

Add it to the list of healthy human superfoods pups can eat, too.

Close up of chopped pumpkin with person chopping pumpkin in the back

This simple recipe can serve as the base for dog treats,

A white and brown Jack Russel Terrier dog standing on a white wooden chair behind two stacked pumpkins on the chair with him

Jack-o’-lantern not required.

Nutrition Calculator

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

Get calculating
celebrity chef dan churchill smiling at his dog at an outdoor market in the city.

A sweet snack to keep your pup cool during the dog days of summer.

Pixie the dog sitting at a wooden table taking a bite of some delicious vegetable meatloaf

This dog-friendly recipe is so not your mom’s meatloaf — which is a good thing.

collage of dog food toppers on blue background

If your dog suffers from mealtime boredom, spice up their food bowl with one of these tasty toppers.

Young couple petting their dog in the kitchen while they make homemade kibble

Learn how to make dry dog food with this easy homemade dog kibble dish.

two people preparing food for their dogs

These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.

A woman cutting a slice of bread from a loaf in a cutting board in front of her Dachshund dog

The short answer: yes — in moderation. It’s better to go easy on this carb-heavy treat.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
A dog eating a piece of bread with bananas and peanut butter.

Yep — bananas are a healthy and delicious treat for your pup.

Dog with a stack of pumpkins

Yep! The superfood is a delicious natural remedy for diarrhea and constipation.

Pregnant woman cooks recipe in the kitchen with her dog

Behold: the power of a home-cooked meal.

Bone broth soup

It isn’t just a healthy cocktail for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe.

A dog sniffing leafy greens in a food dish.

Yep — this superfood is good for your dog in small amounts.

dan churchill dog treat recipe

The eco-conscious celebrity chef’s simple, nutritious dog treat recipe takes 15 minutes to bake.

