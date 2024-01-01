Articles by Nikki Palumbo
Nikki Palumbo
Nikkiopens in a new tab is a writer and comedian. Their writing has appeared on The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, Funny or Die, Reductress, the Google Assistant, and her folks’ fridge. They were named one of WhoHaha’s “35 LGBTQ Creators We Love” in 2018 and a Yes, And Laughter Lab finalist in 2019. They worked as a story producer on the YouTube Originals weekly music show, RELEASED, and wrote for the inaugural 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, hosted by Nikki Glaser. Nikki hosts the monthly-ish standup show Queer Tiger Beatopens in a new tab, which has been recommended by The New York Times and featured in Time Out.
- lifestyle
Alternate Names For “The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest”
“The Inner-Beauty Pageant,” anyone? Submissions are open now.
“The Inner-Beauty Pageant,” anyone? Submissions are open now.
- lifestyle
OwlKitty Is the Star of Your Favorite Oscar-Winning Films
While you’re watching this year’s nominated movies, make time for this superstar.
While you’re watching this year’s nominated movies, make time for this superstar.
- lifestyle
How to Put Your “Crappy” Ex in Their Place This Valentine’s Day
In exchange for a $5 donation, this rescue org in Ohio wrote people’s ex’s names in a litter box.
In exchange for a $5 donation, this rescue org in Ohio wrote people’s ex’s names in a litter box.
- lifestyle
This NYC Event Has Two Rules: Must Love Dogs & Comedy
At this comedy event, you might hear some barks among the giggles.
At this comedy event, you might hear some barks among the giggles.
- lifestyle
I Hired an Animal Communicator to Talk to My Cats
Turns out they have some opinions...
Turns out they have some opinions...
- lifestyle
Behind the Scenes of a “Girls and Their Cats” Photo Shoot
Photographer BriAnne Willis has captured over 300 “cat ladies.” Here’s how she got the shot of my feline family. (Hint: deli turkey had something to do with it.)
Photographer BriAnne Willis has captured over 300 “cat ladies.” Here’s how she got the shot of my feline family. (Hint: deli turkey had something to do with it.)
- lifestyle
A Cat Lover’s Guide to NYC
A cat-friendly guide to cafés, spas, shops, and hotels that’d make anyone purr.
A cat-friendly guide to cafés, spas, shops, and hotels that’d make anyone purr.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Photographer Bridget Badore & Queso Share Zodiac Signs, Personal Spaces, Lots of Feelings
“When I bring out my camera she tries to fight me, which is a shame because she really does know how to find her light.”
“When I bring out my camera she tries to fight me, which is a shame because she really does know how to find her light.”
- lifestyle
My Cat’s New Year’s Resolutions
Start from scratch.
Start from scratch.
- lifestyle
Ode to an Empty Cardboard Box
The gift that keeps on giving.
The gift that keeps on giving.
- lifestyle | Wild Ones
Comic Relief with Sam Reece & Emma Stone
The comedy writer and craft enthusiast talks about her celebrity doppelgänger tabby cat.
The comedy writer and craft enthusiast talks about her celebrity doppelgänger tabby cat.
- lifestyle
Acclimating Our Cats: A Captain’s Log
A hair-raising account of how that’s going...
A hair-raising account of how that’s going...
- lifestyle
Instructions for My Cat Sitter
“Frank is great at hiding. Do not look for him. It’s a trap.”
“Frank is great at hiding. Do not look for him. It’s a trap.”
- behavior
30 Strange Signs My Cat is Happy
September is National Happy Cat Month. From puking on your least favorite shoes to biting you less (not zero, just less), here are all the ways to tell if your cat is actually happy.
September is National Happy Cat Month. From puking on your least favorite shoes to biting you less (not zero, just less), here are all the ways to tell if your cat is actually happy.
- lifestyle
Aspiring Bodega Cat? Inquire Within.
NYC needs these essential workers for tasks that include hissing at customers, ensuring toilet paper is scratched up, and keeping unruly rodents (and dogs) in check.
NYC needs these essential workers for tasks that include hissing at customers, ensuring toilet paper is scratched up, and keeping unruly rodents (and dogs) in check.
- lifestyle
My Cat’s Morning Screams™️, Translated
What I think my cat is trying to tell me at the crack of dawn. Every. Single. Morning.
What I think my cat is trying to tell me at the crack of dawn. Every. Single. Morning.
- lifestyle
Tips for Re-Entering Society, According to My Cat
After 18+ months of social isolation, here are some helpful tips for reacclimatizing to the world from an expert on social awkwardness — my cat.
After 18+ months of social isolation, here are some helpful tips for reacclimatizing to the world from an expert on social awkwardness — my cat.