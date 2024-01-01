Rebecca Willa Davis· The Wildest · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Articles by Rebecca Willa Davis

rebecca willa davis

Rebecca Willa Davis

Rebecca Willa Davis is a writer, editor, and brand strategist. She previously worked for Elle, NYLON, and Well+Good, and has written for The New York Times, Vogue, Glamour, Details, and New York magazine. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Pepita.

Most Popular