Articles by Rebecca Willa Davis
Rebecca Willa Davis
Rebecca Willa Davis is a writer, editor, and brand strategist. She previously worked for Elle, NYLON, and Well+Good, and has written for The New York Times, Vogue, Glamour, Details, and New York magazine. She lives in Brooklyn with her dog, Pepita.
- lifestyle
Alison Wu’s Sustainability Tips For Pet Parents
The blogger on how to incorporate eco-consciousness into pet care.
The blogger on how to incorporate eco-consciousness into pet care.
- lifestyle
Wild Ones: Alison Wu & Tilly
The wellness influencer talks pet-friendly décor and road tripping with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
The wellness influencer talks pet-friendly décor and road tripping with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
- lifestyle
Wild Ones: Kathryn Budig, Ashi & Keonah
The yogi wants you to give senior dogs a chance. Doga, on the other hand…
The yogi wants you to give senior dogs a chance. Doga, on the other hand…