How pet parents keep their cool

A woman with two playful dogs running after her.
behaviour|Ask a Trainer

“How Can I Calm My Super-Jumpy Dog?”

Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out

Woman holding her small white dog with partner.
lifestyle

Everything You Actually Need When You Get a New Dog

All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.

Young man with cute cat sleeping in bed.
lifestyle

Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.

Latest

Valentin Pujadas illustration
lifestyle

FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.

Woman and dog in lavender field.
lifestyle

Dogs Have Favorite Scents, Study Says—And No, It’s Not Just the Smell of Food

So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.

Woman holding her frenchie dog on her lap.
lifestyle

French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One

One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.

Wildly Popular

Health & Nutrition

Woman feeding dog food from bowl.
nutrition

Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?

They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.

Having breakfast and peanut butter with dog at home.
nutrition|Can My Dog Eat This?

Can Dogs Eat Peanuts?

Peanuts are a great occasional protein-packed snack, but pay attention to this guidance.

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.
health

15 Terms You Should Know When Choosing a Pet Insurance Plan

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We've got you.

Behavior & Training

Woman teaching her dog how to stay.
behavior

How to Train a Dog to Stay

The first rule of thumb for you: patience.

Woman sleeping with her large brown dog in bed.
behavior

Can Dogs Have Bad Dreams or Nightmares?

Or is this something you only think is happening?

Smiling couple sitting on sofa with two playful labrador puppies.
behavior

There Is More Than One “Right” Way to Socialize Your Puppy

Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating.

Lifestyle

Happy Wedding Couple Holding Dog
lifestyle

Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States

One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.

Woman looking for her missing dog.
lifestyle

2 Million Dogs Are Stolen in the US Every Year—And It’s Causing Trauma

New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.

Woman volunteering and holding dog.
lifestyle

How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals

Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.

Shopping

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are celebrating their love for their furry friends with their first joint business venture: a pet food brand called Kismet.
shopping

It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand

The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.

A woman in beige overalls a striped shirt and a straw hat, smiling, with her arm around her black dog sitting in the grass on a green hill.
shopping

5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024

Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.

woman smiling while trimming dog’s nails
grooming

What Are the Best Dog Nail Clippers?

Finally—you won’t dread at-home grooming time.

