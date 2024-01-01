Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.
With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
The founder of Package Free says there’s a low-waste alternative to every pet product sitting in your trash right now.
The Best Pet-Safe Floor Cleaners
Because messes come with the territory.
Cue Sarah McLachlan.
All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.
The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.
Here’s how to be safe if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
The Because, Animals co-founder on the eco-friendly way we could feed our pets.
Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance — it’s an opportunity to upcycle.
From the next generation of upcycled treats to an actually helpful carbon counting app.
Inspired — and helmed — by his own Maine Coon, chef Bobby Flay’s Made by Nacho is a pet food brand that puts felines first.
The founder of indie fashion brand Lisa Says Gah! says George made starting over on her own feel possible. Now, if only she could get him to model one of her wildly popular pet sweaters...
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure — but thrive.
Founder Sara Berks on the origins of her textile-forward brand’s ethical mission and artisan craftsmanship.
Meet 5 New Innovative Pet Startups
Leap Venture Studio is a springboard for these companies designing “flexitarian” pet diets, state-of-the-art health tools, and more.
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.