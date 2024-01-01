Sustainability · The Wildest

lifestyle

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.

A women disposing a doggy bag in a trashcan in the park

Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.

With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Man shopping in a pet store reading product information

Here are the sustainability buzzwords you should look out for on the packages of your fave products.

Hiker and dog overlooking the top of a mountain

Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)

Lauren Singer sitting on street step hugging her tan dog named Rose

The founder of Package Free says there’s a low-waste alternative to every pet product sitting in your trash right now.

Woman and her dog mopping on the floor of a room during housework.

Because messes come with the territory.

woman holding beautiful cat

Cue Sarah McLachlan.

A cat eating a plate of fish on a dining room table.

All those cartoons of cats staring longingly at fish bowls might not be so far off. A new study suggests seafood in your pets’ diet could help sustainably meet the world’s protein needs.

Indy, a woman with brown deadlocked hair, sitting next to a sunflower outside while holding a blind white dog named Okra

The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.

A dog laying under a table outside while a woman cares for her plants.

Here’s how to be safe if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.

illustration by Maria Contreras, dogs and cows on a big green grassy hill

The Because, Animals co-founder on the eco-friendly way we could feed our pets.

Especially when the eco-forward fashion designer has red carpet nerves.

A man brushing his cat outside.

Turns out, it’s not an annoyance — it’s an opportunity to upcycle. 

A well dressed man walking two dogs outside in a park.

From the next generation of upcycled treats to an actually helpful carbon counting app.

Famous Chef, Bobby Flay posing for a picture in a kitchen with his orange cat.

Inspired — and helmed — by his own Maine Coon, chef Bobby Flay’s Made by Nacho is a pet food brand that puts felines first.

The founder of indie fashion brand Lisa Says Gah! says George made starting over on her own feel possible. Now, if only she could get him to model one of her wildly popular pet sweaters...

Henry holding two mixed breed dogs in his lap with his arms around them, while sitting in a wicker chair

Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure — but thrive.

A dog laying on a colorful striped dog bed from the brand MINNA in a well designed interior space.

Founder Sara Berks on the origins of her textile-forward brand’s ethical mission and artisan craftsmanship.

Terrier dog jumping and flying high

Leap Venture Studio is a springboard for these companies designing “flexitarian” pet diets, state-of-the-art health tools, and more.

Black dog laying on its back on the floor with a world map formed out of his fur next to him

The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.

