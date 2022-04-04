Animal Advocacy · The Wildest

Skip to main content

lifestyle

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Dog in Flood Waters.

Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.

Woman volunteering and holding dog.

Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.

The Animal Welfare Act is meant to protect over a million animals housed in puppy mills, roadside zoos and research facilities across the U.S.

Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.

Get your fix of The Wildest

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

anonymous woman pampering and taking care about a small ginger kitten

Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.

Woman petting dog in shelter through the bars.

Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.

Three-legged Boxer mix playing with a tennis ball at a dog park.

“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”

Woman holding two young kittens.

And what you can do to help.

No Dogs Left Behind organization and a rescued small fluffy dog.

The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.

JT Brubaker from the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bucco the dog.

To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.

A hand holding a kitten with a cat tattooed at the hand.

Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.

two people bonding and smiling over a dog

Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.


Douglas Thron, in his rescue pilot uniform hugging a rescued black cat to his chest outside

ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.

Kassidi and her Pit Bull dog Ginger.

Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.

Pretty young woman relaxed at home.

The legislation would broaden the housing possibilities of millions of Californians.

Beagle Freedom's mission is to end all forms of animal exploitation through rescues, campaigns and legislation.

The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.

Humane Society Silicon Valley brought puppies to the see the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.

Person holding cute black cat.

Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.

Stray Dog On A Bench.

It is a serious issue around the world.

Rescue Rosé wine by founder Nola Singer.

It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.

Couple hug their Pit Bull dog outside on the beach.

And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.

shelter kittens playing with a round blue plastic toy with balls

Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!

More in Lifestyle

adoption & fosteringlife with petspets & their peopletravelsustainability