Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
animal advocacy
Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.
Get your fix of The Wildest
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.
“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”
And what you can do to help.
The animals were going to be slaughtered as part of the notorious event—now they’re looking for loving homes.
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.
ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.
Four years after many DEI activism pledges, a BIPOC academic-advocate weighs in on where we stand today.
The legislation would broaden the housing possibilities of millions of Californians.
The formerly abusive testing facility will be turned into a rehabilitation center for pets in need.
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.
Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.
It is a serious issue around the world.
It’s never too early to buy that special Valentine’s Day bottle of wine—and help a pet in need.
And why the problem of long-term rescue and foster animals persists.
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!