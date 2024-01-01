pets & their people

Man has a new best friend.
The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.
The veteran safety, who’s headed to the Super Bowl this weekend, tells The Wildest all about being a dog dad and his org, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.
The sisters talk adoring dogs and balancing being small business owners and pet parents.
Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.
She couldn’t let allergies get in the way of her love of animals.
Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”
The New York-based actress is forging her own path on the Great White Way with her killer pipes, a busy city life, and a pup who is “drama dot com.”
The Shrinking actress gets pep talks from Jason Segel, shares scenes with Harrison Ford, and comes home to Roscoe — who she says is more of a “cat-dog.”
The FUBAR actress became a first-time pet mom when she adopted Oscar Wilde. Now, he’s turned her formerly pet-averse family into cat people, too.
The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.
The TikTok sensation and singer-songwriter says their German Shepherd mix, Cubby, has taught them it’s OK not to be perfect.
At least when it comes to their personalities. Not, uh, the other thing.
The activist and artist grew up in the spotlight but stays grounded with the help of her fam — both human and feline.
The co-creator of the Lesbian Bar Project shares her hopes for the future of queer filmmaking and her dog’s star status.
“I think the relationship between a woman and her animal companion can build out a character a lot — they’re more like witches’ familiars than pets.”
How the Nashville-based artist forever captured the spirit of her best friend and “rock.”
The author of the ninth-most banned book in the US finds joy in creating queer art and basking in the unconditional love of her Chihuahua.
The filmmaker, comedian, and mental health advocate’s boyfriend didn’t want to adopt their foster pup. She ditched the guy and kept the dog.