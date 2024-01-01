pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.

You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.

Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”

She couldn ’ t let allergies get in the way of her love of animals.

Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.

The sisters talk adoring dogs and balancing being small business owners and pet parents.

The veteran safety, who’s headed to the Super Bowl this weekend, tells The Wildest all about being a dog dad and his org, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.

The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.

lifestyle Gracie McGraw’s Dog Baz Is a Broadway Baby The New York-based actress is forging her own path on the Great White Way with her killer pipes, a busy city life, and a pup who is “drama dot com.”

lifestyle Allow Lukita Maxwell to Introduce You to Her “Little Gentleman” Cat The Shrinking actress gets pep talks from Jason Segel, shares scenes with Harrison Ford, and comes home to Roscoe — who she says is more of a “cat-dog.”



lifestyle Aparna Brielle’s Kitty Is “a Gateway Cat” to Lifelong Pet Parenthood The FUBAR actress became a first-time pet mom when she adopted Oscar Wilde. Now, he’s turned her formerly pet-averse family into cat people, too.



lifestyle Urban Farmer Indy Srinath’s Pup Okra Lives the West Coast Granola-Fantasy Life The star of the new Nat Geo series Farm Dreams feeds her pup fresh popsicles and foraged kelp.

lifestyle Corook’s Rescue Dog Gives Them Permission to Have Bad Days The TikTok sensation and singer-songwriter says their German Shepherd mix, Cubby, has taught them it’s OK not to be perfect.