From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Woman on plane with her small black dog.

We broke down the details so you don’t have to.

Woman traveling with her brown and white dog.

It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.

White and brown cat staying at a nice hotel.

Keep these tips in mind when you’re looking for a quality spot to board your cat.

Dog sticking its head out the window of a car with mouth open

Here are some must-dos for your moving checklist.

Cat standing up in the back of a car

Everything you need to bring your kitty home for the holidays, from an in-cabin carrier to calming products to a portable litter box.

Keep these tips in mind, and you and your dog or cat can have all the adventures.

Portrait of a dog in a cowboy hat and handkerchief sitting atop a suitcase surrounded by other suitcases of army green and yellow set against a solid yellow background

Gives a whole new meaning to where you lead, I will follow.


Andrew Kushnir, Nomad Vet, with pug

The veterinarian on helping out, making a difference, and the finer things in life (mostly dogs and music).

Woman's hand holding a dog looking out of the window of a car driving down a desert road

That and other surprising (unsurprising?) results from The Wildest’s 2022 pet parenting trends survey.

Andrew Knapp sitting with his two dogs.

The Insta-famous photographer and #vanlife pioneer on how a game of hide and seek with his dog gleaned him digital fame and a book deal.

A dog sitting in a tote.

OWOW California’s new quilted carrier transforms into a car seat so your dog can ride shotgun.

A black dog sticking its head out of a window in a car.

The industry-shattering rideshare company has rolled out its latest transformative concept — an option for pet owners.

one white cat in a black carrier next to two other cats looking up

It’s the journey, not the destination.

shay mitchell beis pet bag

“I always felt bad when I saw animals in bags on an airplane because they just didn’t look cozy... I thought, there must be a better way to do this.”

Cat sitting in a car looking out into the window

Cat behaviorist Cristin Tamburo’s pro tips on how to survive a week in a car with not one, but two cats.

