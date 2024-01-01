life with pets

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?
From dry shampoo to bandanas in spring pastels, this upstate New York pet dad gives his foster fail the good life.
Follow these expert tips so your bestie can come home ASAP.
A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays.
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)