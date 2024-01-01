Life with Pets · The Wildest

lifestyle

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

Young man with cute cat sleeping in bed.

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Valentin Pujadas illustration

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

a dog licking one person while another peron watches grumpily

Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.

Happy Wedding Couple Holding Dog

One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.

A woman kissing her dog on a couch.

A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.

a person holding a dog collar

More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.

an orange cat with a purple-and-red night sky in the background

Are you a good match for an extroverted, social kitty — or a little Miss Independent?

From dry shampoo to bandanas in spring pastels, this upstate New York pet dad gives his foster fail the good life.

Sad woman looking for her lost cat, hanging posters with missing pet photo.

Follow these expert tips so your bestie can come home ASAP.

dog parent looking at a night sky with their dog

A Mercury petrograde, if you will—with a side of the zoomies.

Tattooed woman holding a cute puppy.

Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at. 

Man carrying dog off football field.

A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays. 

Hiker and dog overlooking the top of a mountain

Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)

