lifestyle

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

Woman volunteering and holding dog.

Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.

Girl sitting on couch hugging her playful dog with the window open to outside

For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.

A woman kissing her dog on a couch.

A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.

Woman holding brown chocolate lab dog.

A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.

A man sitting at his kitchen table using a laptop with a black and white cat on his lap.

Man has a new best friend.

anonymous woman pampering and taking care about a small ginger kitten

Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.

Woman petting dog in shelter through the bars.

Local lawmakers think breeding has gotten out of control.

Three-legged Boxer mix playing with a tennis ball at a dog park.

“We learned dogs are born with three legs and a spare.”

Woman holding two young kittens.

And what you can do to help.

A hand holding a kitten with a cat tattooed at the hand.

Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.

two people bonding and smiling over a dog

Per the US Surgeon General, loneliness is as dangerous for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Here are ways pets can solve that.


Jennifer Anniston and her adopted puppy dog.

From hosting fundraisers to posting about their adopted pets, stars can have a huge impact on animal-rescue efforts.

A man sitting on the floor with his arm around a dog while working on his laptop.

That’s right, you can write off all that puppy food (and pee pads).

Douglas Thron, in his rescue pilot uniform hugging a rescued black cat to his chest outside

ASSERT is the first on the ground for emergency aid around the world.

Person holding cute black cat.

Like this New Jersey shelter, you can add a purpose to your payback this Valentine’s Day.

