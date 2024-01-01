Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
Cat Lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
life with pets
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
pets & their people
Man has a new best friend.
Turn those barks and meows into namastes.
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
Ask a Vet
adoption & fostering
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
sustainability
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
travel
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
Keep these tips in mind when you’re looking for a quality spot to board your cat.
animal advocacy
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.