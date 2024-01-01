Cat Lifestyle · The Wildest

Cat Lifestyle

Let’s talk about life as a pet parent. We’ve got travel tips, dating advice, adoption info, and so much more.

Valentin Pujadas illustration
lifestyle

FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health

This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.

life with pets

Let’s talk about both the little things and big moments of life with pets. Like exercise routines, pet-sitter checklists, pet-safe plants…and how much it all costs.

Young man with cute cat sleeping in bed.

Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.

Cat waiting by a window, home alone.

Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.

Valentin Pujadas illustration

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.

A man sitting at his kitchen table using a laptop with a black and white cat on his lap.

Man has a new best friend.

African American woman with floral arm tattoos and short curly hair laughing with joy while holding her small Chihuahua dog outside

Turn those barks and meows into namastes.

two black-and-white illustrated dogs

You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.

adoption & fostering

New pet parent (or still thinking about fostering or adopting a pet)? Get all the advice you need: how to find the right pet for you, how to introduce them to other pets and kids, and how to bond with your new family member.

Woman volunteering and holding dog.

Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.

Girl sitting on couch hugging her playful dog with the window open to outside

For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.

A woman kissing her dog on a couch.

A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.

sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimize your pet’s carbon pawprint.

A women disposing a doggy bag in a trashcan in the park

Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.

With the help of innovative waste-management company TerraCycle, it’s easier than you think.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

travel

From pet travel tips to pet-friendly city guides, we’ve got all your flying, hiking, and biking needs covered.

Woman on plane with her small black dog.

We broke down the details so you don’t have to.

Woman traveling with her brown and white dog.

It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.

White and brown cat staying at a nice hotel.

Keep these tips in mind when you’re looking for a quality spot to board your cat.

animal advocacy

Learn about the people making a difference for animals and what you can do to lend a hand, too.

Dog in Flood Waters.

Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.

Woman volunteering and holding dog.

The Animal Welfare Act is meant to protect over a million animals housed in puppy mills, roadside zoos and research facilities across the U.S.

Under new legislation, all experiments on dogs, cats, and primates must end by 2026.

